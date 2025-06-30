Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (ISIN code: FR001400JWR8, mnemonic code ARVEN), announces the completion of geothermal works at the new EHPAD in Saint-Vit, supported by the Mutualité Française Comtoise.

The facility will be equipped with 18 geothermal probes covering all annual heating and cooling needs. This system will result in an annual saving of 38 tonnes of CO2 compared to a conventional gas-based solution. During a site visit on June 6, the Group welcomed Member of Parliament Laurent Croizier as well as Mayor Pascal Routhier and his team.

A Forward-Looking Choice for Nursing Homes

In response to rising energy costs and decarbonization requirements, geothermal energy represents a particularly well-suited solution for nursing homes (EHPAD). Reliable, renewable, and discreet, it provides consistent thermal comfort for residents while enabling facilities to sustainably reduce their expenses and carbon footprint.

Already implemented in facilities in Valentigney and Valdoie, the Arverne Group's solution demonstrates its ability to support the energy transition of the healthcare and social care sector with tailor-made projects.

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium), 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

