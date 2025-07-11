Regulatory News:
Arverne Group (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), a French industrial company specialized in the production of renewable underground resources to support the energy transition, announces that the Company's liquidity account, which is managed by CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL under a liquidity contract, included the following cash and Company common shares as of June 30, 2025:
41,876 shares
- 38,753.36
During the 1st half of 2025, a total of
112,200 shares were purchased for €476,726.67
- 82,024 shares were sold for €355,531.40
Over the same period, the following transactions were carried out:
1,056 purchase transactions
- 933 sales transactions
As a reminder, when the contract started, the following cash was allocated to the liquidity account:
€300, 000.00
This review was carried out in accordance with AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice.
About Arverne Group
Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.
Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).
A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).
www.arverne.earth
Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day
Period from 01/01/2025 to 30/06/2025
|
DATE
BUY
SELL
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in EUR
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in EUR
TOTAL
1056
112200
476,726.67
933
82,024
355,531.40
02/01/2025
4
431
1,733.05
4
301
1,216.04
03/01/2025
11
1200
4,839.72
4
368
1,498.24
06/01/2025
11
1490
5,932.88
6
202
818.10
07/01/2025
2
23
92.01
6
280
1,131.17
08/01/2025
4
185
753.93
9
1094
4,470.85
09/01/2025
18
2798
11,206.83
8
282
1,134.85
10/01/2025
5
201
800.5
1
1
4.00
13/01/2025
9
902
3,619.28
9
1077
4,367.13
14/01/2025
8
1201
4,784.54
3
151
605.74
15/01/2025
6
323
1,292.74
5
399
1,606.65
16/01/2025
4
102
409.04
4
122
490.88
17/01/2025
7
622
2,488.44
1
1
4.02
20/01/2025
1
1
4
2
901
3,604.00
21/01/2025
5
402
1,606.03
1
1
4.01
22/01/2025
7
268
1,070.42
5
176
707.48
23/01/2025
5
115
460.01
3
83
333.65
24/01/2025
10
1156
4,624.46
7
1401
5,645.47
27/01/2025
5
473
1,894.65
8
1203
4,854.95
28/01/2025
3
315
1,257.17
4
51
205.11
29/01/2025
9
843
3,356.57
9
306
1,227.21
30/01/2025
4
285
1,140.06
3
3
12.09
31/01/2025
3
72
287.29
1
1
4.00
03/02/2025
11
3150
12,352.41
7
350
1,378.44
04/02/2025
2
26
102.97
5
161
641.38
05/02/2025
9
1475
5,884.22
8
1638
6,590.98
06/02/2025
5
472
1,888.57
9
388
1,561.54
07/02/2025
9
812
3,259.86
11
1792
7,300.61
10/02/2025
5
319
1,276.06
8
626
2,530.48
11/02/2025
3
16
64.49
3
206
834.30
12/02/2025
1
1
4.05
2
3
12.15
13/02/2025
5
211
852.44
1
1
4.04
14/02/2025
1
1
4.04
1
1
4.04
17/02/2025
3
859
3,444.85
5
371
1,494.98
18/02/2025
1
1
4.01
2
26
104.76
19/02/2025
2
8
32.17
8
596
2,405.81
20/02/2025
2
73
293.48
9
668
2,717.76
21/02/2025
5
871
3,512.48
6
98
397.28
24/02/2025
4
72
289.71
10
244
985.76
25/02/2025
3
98
394.94
9
892
3,630.71
26/02/2025
3
218
898.31
17
1068
4,410.31
27/02/2025
18
929
4,066.33
35
2544
11,126.44
28/02/2025
15
1006
4,387.47
6
549
2,407.09
03/03/2025
8
751
3,277.89
10
351
1,540.89
04/03/2025
10
346
1,507.49
13
876
3,858.34
05/03/2025
17
1608
6,958.14
15
578
2,523.14
06/03/2025
34
1694
7,313.68
20
2394
10,526.18
07/03/2025
13
1949
8,337.43
5
48
206.59
10/03/2025
19
1378
5,881.44
7
479
2,047.01
11/03/2025
18
1783
7,429.40
2
271
1,132.86
12/03/2025
4
478
1,965.34
7
203
838.90
13/03/2025
3
273
1,119.30
9
253
1,041.68
14/03/2025
4
159
656.07
7
296
1,224.02
17/03/2025
7
1459
5,952.72
9
1462
6,033.97
18/03/2025
12
1712
6,991.29
8
396
1,655.24
19/03/2025
3
26
105.2
9
479
1,953.46
20/03/2025
4
727
2,936.86
4
496
2,010.54
21/03/2025
2
40
162.02
7
741
3,020.02
24/03/2025
18
2552
10,197.54
3
53
214.87
25/03/2025
8
542
2,148.33
1
1
3.98
26/03/2025
13
1501
5,942.91
1
1
3.98
27/03/2025
5
1001
3,977.97
1
1
3.98
28/03/2025
6
601
2,407.01
1
1
4.00
31/03/2025
6
676
2,697.98
1
1
4.00
01/04/2025
13
2026
8,004.32
1
1
3.99
02/04/2025
15
3892
15,197.87
6
2043
8,263.73
03/04/2025
5
963
3,784.98
8
54
214.26
04/04/2025
6
664
2,616.16
3
343
1,358.14
07/04/2025
15
2671
10,014.11
10
1369
5,193.03
08/04/2025
5
302
1,171.76
15
564
2,196.61
09/04/2025
4
352
1,394.87
8
921
3,670.37
10/04/2025
4
179
705.28
1
1
3.96
11/04/2025
2
52
204.9
1
1
3.96
14/04/2025
4
422
1,670.36
1
1
3.96
15/04/2025
7
779
3,082.58
8
579
2,318.08
16/04/2025
9
1688
6,515.68
5
328
1,279.17
17/04/2025
3
282
1,120.67
8
1242
4,896.21
22/04/2025
8
1926
7,318.80
1
1
3.80
23/04/2025
4
182
702.5
10
301
1,155.84
24/04/2025
7
1130
4,322.82
2
103
399.62
25/04/2025
2
51
194.82
7
164
629.38
28/04/2025
10
5327
19,177.20
7
339
1,307.52
29/04/2025
2
5
19.12
8
1176
4,515.84
30/04/2025
1
1
3.84
6
360
1,382.40
02/05/2025
15
2902
10,377.26
1
1
3.46
05/05/2025
3
101
383.74
8
480
1,799.18
06/05/2025
2
101
391.84
13
1627
6,262.49
07/05/2025
5
215
836.67
7
1685
6,696.53
08/05/2025
10
671
2,657.50
5
75
297.04
09/05/2025
2
101
404
1
1
4.00
12/05/2025
8
1210
4,870.61
10
1477
5,990.42
13/05/2025
5
672
2,687.33
6
2610
10,493.77
14/05/2025
6
239
958.65
10
1034
4,153.37
15/05/2025
3
107
430.16
7
797
3,215.10
16/05/2025
6
691
2,758.47
1
1
4.00
19/05/2025
7
901
3,605.80
7
501
2,024.04
20/05/2025
4
451
1,814.01
4
1313
5,288.90
21/05/2025
3
263
1,052.00
7
239
960.76
22/05/2025
13
642
2,575.45
13
1069
4,332.34
23/05/2025
12
1562
6,198.80
3
147
578.31
26/05/2025
7
471
1,874.44
1
1
4.00
27/05/2025
5
323
1,294.45
20
1471
5,931.95
28/05/2025
7
867
3,487.68
10
1528
6,190.08
29/05/2025
9
657
2,898.88
38
4050
17,723.61
30/05/2025
22
1287
6,457.91
50
4042
19,823.58
02/06/2025
39
2973
15,470.01
27
2444
12,994.26
03/06/2025
26
2576
13,255.84
12
368
1,937.74
04/06/2025
15
1180
5,893.98
19
937
4,730.16
05/06/2025
17
906
4,545.31
17
1649
8,327.45
06/06/2025
7
728
3,637.45
1
1
5.05
09/06/2025
10
664
3,314.82
6
731
3,659.02
10/06/2025
8
363
1,812.35
8
323
1,625.11
11/06/2025
43
5019
24,525.85
1
1
5.00
12/06/2025
20
2183
10,323.41
1
1
4.82
13/06/2025
15
1336
6,280.54
12
836
3,947.84
16/06/2025
1
1
4.7
17
1875
9,065.81
17/06/2025
9
1527
7,419.23
25
4974
25,074.43
18/06/2025
16
2394
12,151.23
6
473
2,425.83
19/06/2025
18
2201
10,969.34
5
601
3,061.61
20/06/2025
23
817
4,064.98
4
611
3,085.49
23/06/2025
4
395
1,959.24
1
1
4.98
24/06/2025
4
791
3,878.51
3
431
2,146.29
25/06/2025
6
724
3,546.37
7
801
3,992.26
26/06/2025
10
414
2,072.57
8
397
2,004.33
27/06/2025
17
2121
10,397.35
2
21
104.14
30/06/2025
6
277
1,332.81
8
501
2,420.83
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250711210463/en/
Contacts:
Media Relations:
communication@arverne.earth
arvernegroup@image7.fr
Investor Relations:
Mathilde Guillemot
investor.relations@arverne.earth
alexandre.commerot@seitosei-actifin.com