Arverne Group (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), a French industrial company specialized in the production of renewable underground resources to support the energy transition, announces that the Company's liquidity account, which is managed by CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL under a liquidity contract, included the following cash and Company common shares as of June 30, 2025:

41,876 shares

- 38,753.36

During the 1st half of 2025, a total of

112,200 shares were purchased for €476,726.67

- 82,024 shares were sold for €355,531.40

Over the same period, the following transactions were carried out:

1,056 purchase transactions

- 933 sales transactions

As a reminder, when the contract started, the following cash was allocated to the liquidity account:

€300, 000.00

This review was carried out in accordance with AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice.

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day Period from 01/01/2025 to 30/06/2025 DATE BUY SELL Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in EUR TOTAL 1056 112200 476,726.67 933 82,024 355,531.40 02/01/2025 4 431 1,733.05 4 301 1,216.04 03/01/2025 11 1200 4,839.72 4 368 1,498.24 06/01/2025 11 1490 5,932.88 6 202 818.10 07/01/2025 2 23 92.01 6 280 1,131.17 08/01/2025 4 185 753.93 9 1094 4,470.85 09/01/2025 18 2798 11,206.83 8 282 1,134.85 10/01/2025 5 201 800.5 1 1 4.00 13/01/2025 9 902 3,619.28 9 1077 4,367.13 14/01/2025 8 1201 4,784.54 3 151 605.74 15/01/2025 6 323 1,292.74 5 399 1,606.65 16/01/2025 4 102 409.04 4 122 490.88 17/01/2025 7 622 2,488.44 1 1 4.02 20/01/2025 1 1 4 2 901 3,604.00 21/01/2025 5 402 1,606.03 1 1 4.01 22/01/2025 7 268 1,070.42 5 176 707.48 23/01/2025 5 115 460.01 3 83 333.65 24/01/2025 10 1156 4,624.46 7 1401 5,645.47 27/01/2025 5 473 1,894.65 8 1203 4,854.95 28/01/2025 3 315 1,257.17 4 51 205.11 29/01/2025 9 843 3,356.57 9 306 1,227.21 30/01/2025 4 285 1,140.06 3 3 12.09 31/01/2025 3 72 287.29 1 1 4.00 03/02/2025 11 3150 12,352.41 7 350 1,378.44 04/02/2025 2 26 102.97 5 161 641.38 05/02/2025 9 1475 5,884.22 8 1638 6,590.98 06/02/2025 5 472 1,888.57 9 388 1,561.54 07/02/2025 9 812 3,259.86 11 1792 7,300.61 10/02/2025 5 319 1,276.06 8 626 2,530.48 11/02/2025 3 16 64.49 3 206 834.30 12/02/2025 1 1 4.05 2 3 12.15 13/02/2025 5 211 852.44 1 1 4.04 14/02/2025 1 1 4.04 1 1 4.04 17/02/2025 3 859 3,444.85 5 371 1,494.98 18/02/2025 1 1 4.01 2 26 104.76 19/02/2025 2 8 32.17 8 596 2,405.81 20/02/2025 2 73 293.48 9 668 2,717.76 21/02/2025 5 871 3,512.48 6 98 397.28 24/02/2025 4 72 289.71 10 244 985.76 25/02/2025 3 98 394.94 9 892 3,630.71 26/02/2025 3 218 898.31 17 1068 4,410.31 27/02/2025 18 929 4,066.33 35 2544 11,126.44 28/02/2025 15 1006 4,387.47 6 549 2,407.09 03/03/2025 8 751 3,277.89 10 351 1,540.89 04/03/2025 10 346 1,507.49 13 876 3,858.34 05/03/2025 17 1608 6,958.14 15 578 2,523.14 06/03/2025 34 1694 7,313.68 20 2394 10,526.18 07/03/2025 13 1949 8,337.43 5 48 206.59 10/03/2025 19 1378 5,881.44 7 479 2,047.01 11/03/2025 18 1783 7,429.40 2 271 1,132.86 12/03/2025 4 478 1,965.34 7 203 838.90 13/03/2025 3 273 1,119.30 9 253 1,041.68 14/03/2025 4 159 656.07 7 296 1,224.02 17/03/2025 7 1459 5,952.72 9 1462 6,033.97 18/03/2025 12 1712 6,991.29 8 396 1,655.24 19/03/2025 3 26 105.2 9 479 1,953.46 20/03/2025 4 727 2,936.86 4 496 2,010.54 21/03/2025 2 40 162.02 7 741 3,020.02 24/03/2025 18 2552 10,197.54 3 53 214.87 25/03/2025 8 542 2,148.33 1 1 3.98 26/03/2025 13 1501 5,942.91 1 1 3.98 27/03/2025 5 1001 3,977.97 1 1 3.98 28/03/2025 6 601 2,407.01 1 1 4.00 31/03/2025 6 676 2,697.98 1 1 4.00 01/04/2025 13 2026 8,004.32 1 1 3.99 02/04/2025 15 3892 15,197.87 6 2043 8,263.73 03/04/2025 5 963 3,784.98 8 54 214.26 04/04/2025 6 664 2,616.16 3 343 1,358.14 07/04/2025 15 2671 10,014.11 10 1369 5,193.03 08/04/2025 5 302 1,171.76 15 564 2,196.61 09/04/2025 4 352 1,394.87 8 921 3,670.37 10/04/2025 4 179 705.28 1 1 3.96 11/04/2025 2 52 204.9 1 1 3.96 14/04/2025 4 422 1,670.36 1 1 3.96 15/04/2025 7 779 3,082.58 8 579 2,318.08 16/04/2025 9 1688 6,515.68 5 328 1,279.17 17/04/2025 3 282 1,120.67 8 1242 4,896.21 22/04/2025 8 1926 7,318.80 1 1 3.80 23/04/2025 4 182 702.5 10 301 1,155.84 24/04/2025 7 1130 4,322.82 2 103 399.62 25/04/2025 2 51 194.82 7 164 629.38 28/04/2025 10 5327 19,177.20 7 339 1,307.52 29/04/2025 2 5 19.12 8 1176 4,515.84 30/04/2025 1 1 3.84 6 360 1,382.40 02/05/2025 15 2902 10,377.26 1 1 3.46 05/05/2025 3 101 383.74 8 480 1,799.18 06/05/2025 2 101 391.84 13 1627 6,262.49 07/05/2025 5 215 836.67 7 1685 6,696.53 08/05/2025 10 671 2,657.50 5 75 297.04 09/05/2025 2 101 404 1 1 4.00 12/05/2025 8 1210 4,870.61 10 1477 5,990.42 13/05/2025 5 672 2,687.33 6 2610 10,493.77 14/05/2025 6 239 958.65 10 1034 4,153.37 15/05/2025 3 107 430.16 7 797 3,215.10 16/05/2025 6 691 2,758.47 1 1 4.00 19/05/2025 7 901 3,605.80 7 501 2,024.04 20/05/2025 4 451 1,814.01 4 1313 5,288.90 21/05/2025 3 263 1,052.00 7 239 960.76 22/05/2025 13 642 2,575.45 13 1069 4,332.34 23/05/2025 12 1562 6,198.80 3 147 578.31 26/05/2025 7 471 1,874.44 1 1 4.00 27/05/2025 5 323 1,294.45 20 1471 5,931.95 28/05/2025 7 867 3,487.68 10 1528 6,190.08 29/05/2025 9 657 2,898.88 38 4050 17,723.61 30/05/2025 22 1287 6,457.91 50 4042 19,823.58 02/06/2025 39 2973 15,470.01 27 2444 12,994.26 03/06/2025 26 2576 13,255.84 12 368 1,937.74 04/06/2025 15 1180 5,893.98 19 937 4,730.16 05/06/2025 17 906 4,545.31 17 1649 8,327.45 06/06/2025 7 728 3,637.45 1 1 5.05 09/06/2025 10 664 3,314.82 6 731 3,659.02 10/06/2025 8 363 1,812.35 8 323 1,625.11 11/06/2025 43 5019 24,525.85 1 1 5.00 12/06/2025 20 2183 10,323.41 1 1 4.82 13/06/2025 15 1336 6,280.54 12 836 3,947.84 16/06/2025 1 1 4.7 17 1875 9,065.81 17/06/2025 9 1527 7,419.23 25 4974 25,074.43 18/06/2025 16 2394 12,151.23 6 473 2,425.83 19/06/2025 18 2201 10,969.34 5 601 3,061.61 20/06/2025 23 817 4,064.98 4 611 3,085.49 23/06/2025 4 395 1,959.24 1 1 4.98 24/06/2025 4 791 3,878.51 3 431 2,146.29 25/06/2025 6 724 3,546.37 7 801 3,992.26 26/06/2025 10 414 2,072.57 8 397 2,004.33 27/06/2025 17 2121 10,397.35 2 21 104.14 30/06/2025 6 277 1,332.81 8 501 2,420.83

