Arverne Group (ISIN code: FR001400JWR8, mnemonic code ARVEN), welcomes the announcements made today in Biarritz by the Prime Minister in favor of geothermal energy, during the 2025 Geothermal Days.

These long-awaited commitments by stakeholders in the sector underscore the Government's determination to remove barriers to the deployment of this renewable, local, decarbonized, and continuously available energy source. Arverne Group particularly welcomes:

The increase of the regulatory threshold for surface geothermal projects from 0.5 MW to 2 MW, in order to free up and accelerate projects.

The attention given to drilling jobs through the implementation of new training programs, as well as the relaxation of working time regulations on deep geothermal drilling sites.

The ongoing collaboration with banks to help individuals spread out the investment cost of a geothermal installation, as a replacement for gas boilers.

The strengthening of the network of geothermal facilitators in local territories, essential to raising awareness about the benefits of this still underused energy source.

"These announcements represent a decisive step. This strong signal from public authorities reinforces Arverne Group's efforts to make geothermal energy a key driver of our energy sovereignty. The challenge now lies in swiftly turning these intentions into action to scale up geothermal solutions across France." said Pierre Brossollet, founder and Chairman CEO of Arverne Group.

Momentum to Be Amplified to Ensure a Scale Shift

While this step marks a turning point, it must be part of a broader trajectory. A second set of announcements is expected in September, particularly regarding financial support. Arverne Group hopes for:

The strengthening of the Heat Fund and the need to secure it over multiple years to provide operators with long-term visibility.

and the need to secure it over multiple years to provide operators with long-term visibility. The implementation of new support mechanisms such as "Certificats d'Economie d'Energie" (Energy Savings Certificates).

such as "Certificats d'Economie d'Energie" (Energy Savings Certificates). The alignment of energy taxation with decarbonization goals, including rebalancing taxes between gas and electricity an essential condition for the development of geothermal energy.

Since its founding in 2018, Arverne Group has been committed to establishing an ambitious, structured, and sovereign French geothermal sector. Alongside the State, local authorities, and industry stakeholders, the Group will continue to fully play its role in the regions to contribute to the collective success of this energy transition.

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium), 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

