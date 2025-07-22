Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (ISIN code: FR001400JWR8, mnemonic code ARVEN), announces a €396,585 grant over three years (2025-2027) from the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region, with support from the European Social Fund, to strengthen training in geothermal drilling a strategic and high-demand profession.

This grant is part of the call for projects "Support and Anticipation of Economic Transformations and Training for the Employed Workforce." It will enable Arverne Drilling Services, a subsidiary of the Group, to implement an ambitious program focused on knowledge transfer and continuous professional development.

Already actively involved in the field, the Group is carrying out numerous concrete initiatives in internal training, mentoring, and professional retraining, aimed at strengthening employee skills and supporting career transitions into technical roles in the geothermal sector. The announced grant supports this existing momentum by taking it to a new level.

"Drilling is a strategic expertise we have been developing since the Group was founded. By strengthening this key expertise, Arverne the only integrated supplier of geothermal solutions in France is actively contributing to the structuring of the geothermal sector and supporting its scaling up." said Pierre Brossollet, founder and CEO of Arverne Group.

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium), 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

