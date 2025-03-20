Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (ISIN code: FR001400JWR8, mnemonic code ARVEN), a French industrial company specialized in the production of renewable underground resources, announces that its subsidiary Lithium de France has mandated Crédit Agricole Corporate Investment Bank (« Crédit Agricole CIB ) and Macquarie Capital as financial advisors for its project to produce and sell geothermal heat and lithium in Alsace.

These two financial institutions together have extensive experience in financing energy transition projects, geothermal energy, lithium, and the entire battery value chain in France and abroad from critical metals to gigafactories. Crédit Agricole CIB and MacquarieCapital will assist Arverne Group in structuring the financing and will jointly conduct the BFS (Bankability Feasibility Study) for the alsacian project.

Pierre Brossollet, founder and Chairman CEO of Arverne Group, stated: "The combination of these solid and internationally recognized skills will be an essential asset for the success of this initiative. Alongside operational milestones, the launch of the project financing study marks a key step in the development of our strategic project, aiming for an annual production capacity of 27,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate and 2.2 TWh of geothermal heat by 2031."

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

