Strong mobilization by shareholders

Regulatory News:

The Combined Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Claranova (Paris:CLA) was held on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 3 p.m., at the Business Center Tour Egée, 9 11 Allée de l'Arche, 92400 Courbevoie, under the presidency of Mr. Marc Goldberg, Chairman of Claranova's Board of Directors.

Strong mobilization by shareholders, with a participation level of over 41%.

The number of shares held by the 629 shareholders present, represented or voting by post at this Combined General Meeting was 23,353,797, representing a quorum of 41.17%, one of the highest attendance levels recorded in the past few years.

During this General Meeting, which took place in a serene atmosphere, Eric Gareau, Claranova's Chief Executive Officer, returned to the Group's new strategic direction, "One Claranova", which focuses on strengthening synergies within its core businesses (PlanetArt and Avanquest) to optimize the Group's performance, and capitalizing on AI and Data to attract and retain new customers. This strategy is based on a clear ambition: accelerating profitable growth while maximizing shareholder value.

This General Meeting provided an opportunity for renewed dialogue with shareholders and strengthened unity around the Group's strategic vision. Nearly all resolutions were approved by over 80% of the voting rights present or represented. Only three resolutions were rejected, i.e. n°8 and n°12, relating to the remuneration of the previous Chairman and CEO, and n°22, rejected in accordance with the recommendation of the Board of Directors.

Governance strengthened

The Board of Directors, fully mobilized and present at the General Meeting, is delighted with the approval of the renewal of the directorship of Mrs. Christine Hedouis, who will continue to contribute with her expertise and strategic vision. Claranova is also pleased to welcome to its Board of Directors Mr. Emmanuel Mouchoux, representative of Cheyne Capital, whose appointment as Non-Voting Director was approved by the General Meeting. This appointment reflects the Group's commitment to enhancing its governance bodies with diversified talent and demonstrates Cheyne Capital's determination to position itself as a true partner of the Group.

Eric Gareau, Chief Executive Officer of Claranova commented: "I would like to thank all our shareholders for their support and their massive participation at this General Meeting, which acknowledges the numerous transformations which have taken place within the company in recent months, with a renewed governance structure, a new management team and the implementation of our new strategic roadmap. This mobilization confirms the shared determination of the Group and its shareholders to move forward in a calm and constructive climate. This new-found harmony opens the way to closer collaboration, essential for the success of our roadmap and the challenges ahead."

Financial calendar:

February 11, 2025: FY 2024-2025 first-half revenue

About Claranova:

Claranova is a global leader in e-commerce for personalized objects (photo prints, photo books, children's books, etc.), software publishing (PDF, Photo and Security) and the Internet of Things (IoT). As a truly international group, in 2024 it reported revenue of nearly a half a billion euros, with 95% of this amount originating from outside France.

Through its products and solutions distributed in over 160 countries, the Group is aiming to "Transform technological innovation into user-centric solutions". By leveraging its digital marketing expertise, AI and data from over 100 million active customers worldwide, Claranova develops technological solutions, available online, on mobile devices and tablets, for a wide range of private and professional customers.

Operating in high-potential markets, the Group will pursue a growth strategy focused on profitability and operational excellence, in line with its "One Claranova" strategic roadmap.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

Appendices

Number of shares comprising the share capital: 57,206,910

Number of shares with voting rights: 56,729,895

Quorum: 41.17 %

Shareholders Shares/Votes Powers of the Chairman 267 1 072 287 Votes by mail 275 4 216 419 Shareholders present 31 13 279 637 Shareholders represented 56 4 785 724 Total 629 23 353 797

Detailed results of the December 4, 2024, General Meeting, are available on the Group's website in the "Shareholders' Meetings" section:

https://www.claranova.com/en/assemblees/

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CODES

Ticker :? CLA

ISIN : FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241206566393/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS- INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

+33 1 75 77 54 68

ir@claranova.com