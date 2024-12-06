Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2024) - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") is pleased to announce details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") and the availability of proxy-related materials. The Company has met all the conditions outlined in, and complied with Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931 - Temporary Exemption from requirements in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Requirements and National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer to send certain proxy-related materials during a postal strike (the "Order"). As permitted under the Order, the Company is relying on the exemption from the requirement to send certain proxy-related materials during a postal strike.

The Meeting will be held on December 12, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., at Suite 1100 - 1199 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 3T5. Shareholders are encouraged to review and vote on the matters to be considered at the Meeting, which include:

to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended November 30, 2023, together with the report of the auditor thereon; to fix the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at four (4); to elect four (4) directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders; to re-appoint Charlton & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor: to consider and, if though fit, to pass an ordinary resolution approving and ratifying the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

Electronic versions of the Company's information circular, proxy form, and all other proxy-related materials are now available on the Phenom Resources Corp. website at www.phenomresources.com, under Investors/AGM Materials, and on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Requesting Meeting Materials

For assistance or to request materials, shareholders may contact the Company at:

Email: pcowley@phenomresources.com

Phone: (604) 340-7711

Shareholder Voting Information

Shareholders can still vote their shares:

Registered Shareholders: By submitting a proxy form. Contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 1-800-564-6253 to obtain your proxy control number and voting instructions.

Beneficial Shareholders: If you hold shares through a brokerage firm or other intermediary, please contact your intermediary directly to request a proxy form and voting instructions.

The Company encourages all shareholders to participate in the Meeting and to exercise their voting rights. Proxies must be submitted by 10:30 a.m. (Pacific Time) on December 10, 2024. Beneficial shareholders are advised to contact their intermediaries well in advance to ensure their voting instructions are processed and submitted before the deadline.

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located six miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada, and Highway I-80 in Elko County, which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Project lies within the prolific Carlin Gold Trend. Approximately nine million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near (5-15km) the Phenom property. The Company has options on three gold projects in Nevada - the King Solomon and Dobbin Properties, which are Carlin Gold-type targets, and the Crescent Valley Property, a Bonanza high grade gold vein-type target.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operations and activities of Phenom, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Company's exploration plans, including ongoing mapping and sampling, future assay results and the impact thereof. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Phenom, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Phenom does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232847

SOURCE: Phenom Resources Corp.