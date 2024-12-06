Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 07.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EWCS | ISIN: LU2598331598 | Ticker-Symbol: TW10
Frankfurt
06.12.24
08:11 Uhr
18,435 Euro
+0,280
+1,54 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TENARIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENARIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,79517,93006.12.
17,80017,94006.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.12.2024 23:46 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tenaris SA: Brazilian Court Confirms Tenaris's Obligation to Pay Indemnification in connection with its 2012 Acquisition of a Participation in Usiminas; the Decision is subject to Further Appeals

Finanznachrichten News

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) announced that the Brazilian Superior Court of Justice (SCJ) published today its unanimous decision to reject a motion of clarification filed by Tenaris's subsidiary Confab, together with Ternium's subsidiaries Ternium Investments and Ternium Argentina (all of which compose the T/T Group under the Usiminas shareholders agreement), that had sought to revert the June 18, 2024 SCJ decision ordering the T/T Group to pay Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, or CSN, an indemnification in connection with their 2012 acquisition of a participation in Usiminas.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the SCJ unanimously resolved to modify the applicable monetary adjustment mechanism and to cap the applicable attorney's fees, thereby lowering the aggregate amount that would be payable by the T/T Group if CSN ultimately prevails in its claims. Assuming monetary adjustment through November 30, 2024, and BRL 5 million in attorney's fees, in each case as determined pursuant to the SCJ decision published today, the revised aggregate amount potentially payable by Confab would be of approximately BRL548 million (approximately $90 million).

Tenaris continues to believe that all of CSN's claims and allegations are unsupported and without merit, and that in connection with the Usiminas acquisition the T/T Group was not required either to launch a tender offer or to pay indemnification to CSN. Accordingly, Confab intends to continue to defend its rights vigorously and to file all available motions and appeals against the SCJ decisions that ordered an indemnification payment.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.