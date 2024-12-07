BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius AG said that its Supervisory Board resolved to appoint Michael Grosse as member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from July 1, 2025, for a term of three years.Joachim Kreuzburg, Chief Executive Officer since more than 20 years, had announced in July 2024 that he will not seek a further extension of his contract, which runs until November 2025, and will continue to lead Sartorius until mid-2025.Michael Grosse (57) has held various management and board positions in the packaging industry for the pharmaceutical and food sector over the past 20 years. From 2020 to 2023, he was Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Syntegon Technology GmbH. Prior to that, Grosse worked for the Swiss company Tetra Pak for many years, where he became a member of the Executive Board in 2006, and where he was responsible for the expansion of the global service business and held various management positions in product development. Before joining Tetra Pak, Grosse worked in the automotive industry at BMW and Ford.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX