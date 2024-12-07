Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 07.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6ST | ISIN: BMG067231032 | Ticker-Symbol: A07
Tradegate
06.12.24
21:46 Uhr
10,000 Euro
+0,050
+0,50 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,86010,00006.12.
9,87010,02006.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.12.2024 08:58 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Successfully completed the seventh VLGC delivery to BW LPG

Finanznachrichten News

Hamilton, Bermuda. December 7, 2024.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. («Avance Gas» or «Company») (OSE: AGAS) refers to the announcement on August 15, 2024, regarding the sale of its VLGC fleet to BW LPG Ltd ("BW LPG" or "Buyer") for $1,050 million.

Today Avance Gas announces the seventh VLGC delivery, the 2015-built vessel Pampero. In connection with the delivery, 1.350 million shares in BW LPG were issued by the Buyer to Avance Gas. The ship mortgage has been repaid and Avance Gas expects to receive net cash proceeds of approximately $7 million. Following the delivery, Avance Gas owns 10.991 million shares in BW LPG corresponding to a 7.28% ownership share. These consideration shares have a lock-up period of 40 days from the issuance date as previously announced. Pampero is currently on a variable Time Charter expiring in August 2025 and this Time Charter has been successfully novated to BW LPG.

The five remaining vessels are scheduled for delivery to BW LPG later in December 2024. Avance Gas will issue regular press releases in connection with the remaining deliveries.

For further queries, please contact:
Media contact: Øystein Kalleklev, CEO Tel: +47 23 11 40 00
Investor and Analyst contact: Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.