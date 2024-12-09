Northern Data Group presents AI-enabled film "The Glass Hermit" by Oscar-winner Shona Heath

The short film will make its global debut in New York, London and LA

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (Northern Data Group or Northern Data), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, announces the premiere of "The Glass Hermit," an original short film created by Oscar-winning artist Shona Heath. The film demonstrates how AI can connect art and technology to enhance human creativity.

Created in collaboration with Northern Data Group, this is a first-of-its-kind showcase of the stunning visual creations made possible with AI. Heath is best known for her production design on the Oscar-winning motion picture Poor Things, and "The Glass Hermit" marks her first foray into working with AI. The film will make its global debut in Times Square in New York, Piccadilly Circus in London and Moxy in Downtown LA, and will be available to view online at: https://northerndata.de/theglasshermit.

Northern Data Group's "Innovation Bravery" campaign champions innovators like Heath who push creative boundaries and spark important conversations about the future of AI. Heath remained true to her analogue creative process to bring "The Glass Hermit" to life, while experimenting with AI through each stage of the production. This included the creation of her own AI environment exclusively designed to manipulate original moving imagery. The finished product balances experimental filmmaking with the latest developments in AI to demonstrate the irreplaceable impact of human creativity.

"AI has opened a door to other dimensions. It makes sense to me to use it in conjunction with my original ideas, the hand made and human crafted. It is like another color," says Shona Heath.

The film is fueled by a moving performance from Ruby Gaskell, who plays the enigmatic "Glass Hermit". Heath's creative vision takes inspiration from the world around us: the circularity and fluidity of nature; the journey of shell to sand to water to glass; the love we should have for our planet. This inspiration was perfectly aligned with Northern Data's ethos of sustainability and ensuring that the use of new technology, like AI, has a limited impact on the planet.

Rosanne Kincaid-Smith, Northern Data Group COO, says, "Northern Data emphasizes the collaboration between human creativity and AI capabilities, and importantly our shared accountability to care for our planet. "The Glass Hermit" is a one-of-a-kind work of art that embodies these values. A production of this type would not have been possible a year ago, but now we are able to see first-hand how AI innovation, in the hands of visionaries like Shona, will ensure refined and tailored outcomes that drive industries forward."

Throughout the film-making process, Heath and Northern Data worked with Emmy award-winning production and innovation studio HELO and motion design collective Blind Pig to create a film that showcases the full breadth of artistic capability.

Neil Evely, HELO Global Head of Innovation, says, "We made sure that any AI used was complimentary to Shona's aesthetic and story. Alongside Blind Pig, we developed a new VFX+AI pipeline that evolved daily, enabling us to combine traditional post-production tools with cutting edge AI technology. There isn't an instruction manual for what we wanted to do - every day was an experiment for us just as much as it was for Shona and Northern Data."

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group is a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world's most innovative organizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.

About Shona Heath:

Shona Heath is an Oscar award and BAFTA winning Set Designer and Creative. She is responsible for creating some of the most memorable fashion photography from the past two decades. Her links with the fashion, art and film world continue to grow, making her an in demand creative collaborator.

Shona's vision could be described as confident and playful, a balance of refined and raw with an experimental use of materials and always with a feminine approach. She draws inspiration from the people and the art around her, stretching and distorting motifs from the natural world to create her own unique landscapes. Often taking a humorous approach to the everyday domestic or the concept of luxury, her work has a lightness and sense of fun that she is renowned for.

About HELO:

HELO is a Creative Innovation Studio, assembled by an eclectic group of professionals from the worlds of entertainment, technology and design. We collaborate with partners to create moving experiences and craft content, producing original work at scale. Our passion for innovation is woven through everything we do. In 2024, HELO won an Emmy for Digital Innovation in Sport, a Grand Prix at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity and Production Company of the Year at The One Show.

