The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 09.12.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 09.12.2024
Anleihen/ETF/Fonds
1 US876030AK37 Tapestry Inc.
2 DE000DW6AF00 DZ BANK AG
3 US539830CG29 Lockheed Martin Corp.
4 DE000A383VY6 SANHA GmbH & Co. KG
5 USP1507SAL18 Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A.
6 US302520AD30 FNB Corp.
7 USP4948KAJ45 Gruma S.A.B. de C.V.
8 USP4948KAH88 Gruma S.A.B. de C.V.
9 XS2957471373 Public Property Invest ASA
10 XS2956847805 South West Water Finance PLC
11 US876030AL10 Tapestry Inc.
12 US00130HCL78 The AES Corp.
13 XS2956845262 Eurobank S.A.
14 IE000Q9W2IR3 iShares AI Adopters & Applications UCITS ETF
15 IE000X59ZHE2 iShares AI Infrastructure UCITS ETF
16 IE000FJJZA01 SPDR S&P 500 Quality Aristocrats UCITS ETF
17 IE000IISJT64 SPDR S&P Developed Quality Aristocrats UCITS ETF
18 AT0000A01G95 ERSTE Responsible Bond R01 A
