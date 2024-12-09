The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 09.12.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 09.12.2024Anleihen/ETF/Fonds1 US876030AK37 Tapestry Inc.2 DE000DW6AF00 DZ BANK AG3 US539830CG29 Lockheed Martin Corp.4 DE000A383VY6 SANHA GmbH & Co. KG5 USP1507SAL18 Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A.6 US302520AD30 FNB Corp.7 USP4948KAJ45 Gruma S.A.B. de C.V.8 USP4948KAH88 Gruma S.A.B. de C.V.9 XS2957471373 Public Property Invest ASA10 XS2956847805 South West Water Finance PLC11 US876030AL10 Tapestry Inc.12 US00130HCL78 The AES Corp.13 XS2956845262 Eurobank S.A.14 IE000Q9W2IR3 iShares AI Adopters & Applications UCITS ETF15 IE000X59ZHE2 iShares AI Infrastructure UCITS ETF16 IE000FJJZA01 SPDR S&P 500 Quality Aristocrats UCITS ETF17 IE000IISJT64 SPDR S&P Developed Quality Aristocrats UCITS ETF18 AT0000A01G95 ERSTE Responsible Bond R01 A