BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. reported consolidated revenues for November of NT$22.75 billion, up 13.1% year-on-year. Revenues from the personal computers and display business grew 11.0% in November from last year. Chromebooks recorded a 54.1% increase in November. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 26.8% of the group's total revenues in November.Consolidated revenues for year-to-November period was NT$240.16 billion, an increase of 10.4% from last year. Revenues from the personal computers and display business grew 9.4%. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 28.3% of the group's total revenues, year-to-November.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX