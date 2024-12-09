Fragbite Group AB: Playdigious wins another two awards

Fragbite Group ABs (publ) subsidiary Playdigious has won another two awards for their game portfolio, this time at the Pocket Gamer Awards. Potion Permit won the award for Best Role Playing Game and Little Nightmares was crowned Best Platform Game. Playdigious was nominated in another three categories including Best Mobile Publisher.

On Friday 6 December the annual Pocket Gamer Awards for mobile games were held in London. After an open nomination process, a jury of industry experts compiled the final nominees which the general public could vote for during course of November. Playdigious' highly popular title Little Nightmares won the award for Best Platform Game, a category in which Skul: The Hero Slayer was also nominated. The second award for the night was given to Potion Permit for winning the Best Role Playing Game category.

Playdigious was nominated in another three categories: Best Strategy Game (Loop Hero), Best Mobile Port (Little Nightmares and Loop Hero) and Best Mobile Publisher.

"Playdigious maintains a consistently high level in everything they do, which is clearly demonstrated by the many awards that the subsidiary takes home year after year. A win at the Pocket Gamer Awards is a show of strength, as it requires both wide end user support as well as support from industry experts," says Stefan Tengvall, CEO, Fragbite Group.

