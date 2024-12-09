Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40WFS | ISIN: SE0023287347 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ZD0
Frankfurt
09.12.24
08:07 Uhr
0,681 Euro
-0,083
-10,81 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAGBITE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRAGBITE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.12.2024 08:45 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fragbite Group AB: Playdigious wins another two awards

Finanznachrichten News

Fragbite Group ABs (publ) subsidiary Playdigious has won another two awards for their game portfolio, this time at the Pocket Gamer Awards. Potion Permit won the award for Best Role Playing Game and Little Nightmares was crowned Best Platform Game. Playdigious was nominated in another three categories including Best Mobile Publisher.

On Friday 6 December the annual Pocket Gamer Awards for mobile games were held in London. After an open nomination process, a jury of industry experts compiled the final nominees which the general public could vote for during course of November. Playdigious' highly popular title Little Nightmares won the award for Best Platform Game, a category in which Skul: The Hero Slayer was also nominated. The second award for the night was given to Potion Permit for winning the Best Role Playing Game category.

Playdigious was nominated in another three categories: Best Strategy Game (Loop Hero), Best Mobile Port (Little Nightmares and Loop Hero) and Best Mobile Publisher.

"Playdigious maintains a consistently high level in everything they do, which is clearly demonstrated by the many awards that the subsidiary takes home year after year. A win at the Pocket Gamer Awards is a show of strength, as it requires both wide end user support as well as support from industry experts," says Stefan Tengvall, CEO, Fragbite Group.

For questions, please contact:

Erika Mattsson, Chief Communications Officer
em@fragbitegroup.com
Phone: +46 8 520 277 82

Redeye AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About us

Fragbite Group (publ) is a Swedish corporate group with a portfolio of established subsidiaries that develop, adapt and publish games and esports content within GAMING, ESPORTS and WEB3. Our products are developed for both traditional platforms - PC, mobile and console - and modern platforms built on blockchain technology. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.