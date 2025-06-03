Fragbite Group AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in Fragbite Group AB (publ) on 3 June 2025

Fragbite Group AB (publ) has today, on 3 June 2025, held its Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting resolved the following:

Approval of income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2024 and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting approved the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2024, and the Board members and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2024.

Allocation of profit or loss

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that the company's result shall be carried forward and that no dividends shall be paid to the shareholders.

Election of Board members, auditors, fees to the Board of Directors and auditors

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the number of Board members shall be four without any deputy directors and that the company shall have one registered accounting firm.

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, Stefan Tengvall, Niclas Bergkvist and Mikael A. Pettersson were re-elected and Michael Lundgren was elected as Board members for the time until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Michael Lundgren was elected as chairman of the Board of Directors. The accounting firm Revideco AB was re-elected as auditor, and it was noted that the authorised public accountant Erik Emilsson will continue to be auditor in charge.

The Annual General Meeting further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the fees to the Board shall amount to SEK 300,000 to the chairman of the board of directors and to SEK 250,000 to each of the Board members who are not employed in the company or by a company in the same group. The Annual General Meeting further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that auditor fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Authorisation to issue new shares, warrants and/or convertibles

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors, on one or several occasions up until the next Annual General Meeting, and with or without pre-emptive rights for shareholders, to resolve on the issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles. Such issue resolution may be made with or without provisions for contribution in kind, set-off or other conditions.

Fragbite Group (publ) is a Swedish corporate group with a portfolio of established subsidiaries that develop, adapt and publish games and esports content within GAMING, ESPORTS and WEB3. Our products are developed for both traditional platforms - PC, mobile and console - and modern platforms built on blockchain technology. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.