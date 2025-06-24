Fragbite Group AB: Successful release of Crown Gambit on PC

Fragbite Group AB's (publ) subsidiary Playdigious has released Crown Gambit on PC. The second title under Playdigious Originals business unit and label, Crown Gambit was successfully released on 18 June via global distribution platform Steam, after which the game has received positive player and media reviews.

"We are incredibly proud to publish Crown Gambit and of the collaboration with Wild Wits Games. This partnership has been exceptional, and I want to take the opportunity to thank both our own team members and the talented team at Wild Wits Games for their outstanding creativity and dedication throughout this project. Together, we've brought a truly special title to the players and I could not be more excited with the result," says Abrial Da Costa, CEO, Playdigious.

Crown Gambit is a tactical, narrative game illustrated by reputable artist and illustrator Gobert. It can be downloaded from Steam: LINK

Selection of reviews

"Crown Gambit is a gorgeous experience that successfully blends strategic card-based combat with a rich, dark fantasy narrative. It feels like it's been ripped out of Game of Thrones, in the best way." - www.checkpointgaming.net

"Crown Gambit is certainly one of the more unique games that I've ever played due to its focus on card-based combat." - www.gamegrin.com

"Crown Gambit is the perfect blend of sumptuous design, a love of the medium of video games, a compelling story and true replayability." - www.rpgjeuxvideo.com

"Crown Gambit is an effective title with a generous universe that will appeal to fans of strategic turn-based combat and epic adventures." - www.canardpc.com

"What Wild Wits' title succeeds in, it succeeds in with personality: its writing, its art direction, and that rare feeling of a narrative that actually takes into account, in large part, our choices." - www.new-game-plus.fr

