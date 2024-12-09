WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting firm, Monday announced public offering of $8.5 billion of shares.Gallagher also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $1.275 billion of shares.The company intends to use net proceeds from the offering to fund its proposed acquisition of Dolphin TopCo, Inc., and for general corporate purposes.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX