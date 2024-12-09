Global Industrial Company: Global Industrial Introduces New HydroMax Two-Stage Silent Air Compressor with Advanced Variable Speed and Wi-Fi Enabled

-Engineered for Superior Energy Efficiency, Quiet Operation, and Smartphone Control-

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, announces the latest innovation in pneumatics: the two-stage, silent, variable speed, water-cooled, and Wi-Fi enabled HydroMax Air Compressor.

The new Global Industrial HydroMax Two-Stage Silent Air Compressor is designed to deliver a safer, more efficient pneumatic system. This air compressor operates at a very low noise level even at full power, enabling teams to work comfortably and safely nearby. Its variable-speed, soft-start motor minimizes energy draw while providing a powerful 10 HP output, reducing operational expenses by using only the energy required. The HydroMax also features an automotive-style water-cooled system that prevents overheating, increasing the longevity and reliability of the air compressor.

"With our new HydroMax air compressor, we've redefined what is possible in pneumatic systems by delivering quiet operation, energy efficiency, and smart connectivity," said Mark Mlyniec, Product Manager at Global Industrial. "This compressor allows businesses to manage pneumatic needs and reduce total ownership costs while maximizing comfort and control for employees."

Key Features of the Global Industrial HydroMax Silent Two-Stage Air Compressor Include:

Advanced Noise Reduction and Filtration : Equipped with noise-canceling plates and a four-level air filtration system, the compressor maintains a quiet 63 dB output while providing clean, efficient operation.

Energy-Saving Variable Speed Motor : The soft-start, variable-speed motor significantly reduces energy draw, functioning as the equivalent of a 7.5 HP motor in terms of energy consumption while delivering the full 10 HP power. The soft-start electronic control is designed to minimize power spikes, eliminate the high amperage pull of traditional compressors, and thereby greatly reduce energy costs.

Automotive-Style Water-Cooled System : A built-in radiator, similar to that in automotive engines, is designed to keep the compressor cool and functioning optimally, significantly extending the lifespan of the air compressor by reducing operational strain.

Remote Monitoring with Wi-Fi Control : Users can monitor and control the air compressor remotely through a smartphone, and receive real-time insights into energy consumption, peak usage, and maintenance alerts, allowing management to access the system from anywhere-even across the country.

Daisy-Chain Compatibility: The air compressor can sync with additional units, providing efficient, multi-compressor operation that can be monitored and controlled seamlessly as one integrated system.

About Global IndustrialCompany

Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For 75 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, currently offering hundreds of thousands of industrial and MRO products needed to run businesses and facilities. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and utilizes a team of subject matter experts, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and national vendor relationships to help customers succeed. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

