WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group, Inc.(OMC) and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) announced Monday their Boards of Directors have unanimously approved a definitive agreement pursuant to which Omnicom will acquire Interpublic in a stock-for-stock transaction.Together, the companies will expand their capacity to create comprehensive full-funnel solutions that deliver better outcomes for the world's most sophisticated clients.Under the terms of the agreement, Interpublic shareholders will receive 0.344 Omnicom shares for each share of Interpublic common stock they own.Following the close of the transaction, Omnicom shareholders will own 60.6% of the combined company and Interpublic shareholders will own 39.4%, on a fully diluted basis. The transaction is expected to generate annual cost synergies of $750 million and be accretive to adjusted earnings per share for both Omnicom and Interpublic shareholders.John Wren will remain Chairman & CEO of Omnicom and Phil Angelastro will remain EVP & CFO of Omnicom, while Philippe Krakowsky and Daryl Simm will serve as Co-Presidents and COOs of Omnicom.Krakowsky will also be Co-Chair of the Integration Committee post-merger. Three current members of the Interpublic Board of Directors, including Philippe Krakowsky, will be welcomed to the Omnicom Board of Directors.The stock-for-stock transaction is expected to be tax-free to both Omnicom and Interpublic shareholders and is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to Omnicom and Interpublic shareholder approvals, required regulatory approvals, and other customary conditions.The combined company will retain the Omnicom name and trade under the OMC ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange.