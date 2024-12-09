Thyssenkrupp's stock demonstrated remarkable momentum, climbing 3.7% to reach €4.16, approaching its recent peak of €4.18-the highest level since early July. This significant upward movement has been primarily fueled by speculation regarding potential state involvement in the company's steel operations. The stock's impressive recovery of over 35% in the past three months signals a possible turning point, though it remains notably below its 52-week high of €6.48. The company has shown financial improvement, with losses per share decreasing from €3.23 to €1.70, while maintaining stable revenue at €8.81 billion.

Steel Summit Prospects

A forthcoming steel summit at the Chancellor's Office is expected to inject fresh momentum into the sector's outlook. The meeting will address critical industry challenges, focusing on three key areas: establishing reliable electricity pricing structures, promoting investment initiatives, and implementing protective measures against low-price imports. These discussions could prove instrumental in shaping the company's future trajectory and market position within the steel industry.

