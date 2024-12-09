Subaru of America, Inc.: ASPCA Joins the Subaru Share the Love Event As National Charity Partner for 17th Year

Subaru has provided more than $38 million to the ASPCA in support of the rescue, care, and adoption of more than 134,000 animals across the U.S.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / For the seventeenth year in a row, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) has been selected as a national charity partner in the Subaru Share the Love® Event to help support thousands of animals in need across the country. From November 21, 2024, through January 2, 2025, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle, purchased or leased, to the customer's choice of participating local and national charities, including the ASPCA*.

Since the partnership's inception in 2008, Subaru has donated more than $38 million to the ASPCA, which has helped support the rescue, care, and adoption of more than 134,000 animals nationwide.

"We're grateful to Subaru for their long-standing support of the ASPCA and their dedication to the well-being of shelter pets across the country. Partnering with a corporation with shared values, like Subaru, empowers us to find new ways to help animals in need across the country," said Matt Bershadker, President & CEO of the ASPCA. "With help from Subaru, we are able to reach many more pets and their owners. Together, we've helped more than 134,000 animals in the U.S., and we look forward to furthering our collective impact through the 2024 Subaru Share the Love Event."

The funding received from the 2023 Subaru Share the Love Event helped support ASPCA facilities across the country, including the ASPCA Cruelty Recovery Center in Columbus, Ohio, and the ASPCA Community Veterinary Clinics in New York City and Miami. The ASPCA Cruelty Recovery Center is a permanent facility dedicated to the recovery of some of the country's most vulnerable animals, including those rescued from large-scale animal cruelty situations such as hoarding, animal fighting, and puppy mills, as well as emergency situations like hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires. The ASPCA Community Veterinary Clinics provide basic and preventative veterinary services to underserved pet owners, helping to make veterinary care more affordable and accessible nationwide and improve the health and welfare of dogs and cats.

Most recently, in response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene, Subaru supported the ASPCA's emergency sheltering efforts in Conover, North Carolina, which includes caring for displaced homeless and stray animals in need of temporary housing as the surrounding community continues to recover.

For more information about the ASPCA's participation in the Subaru Share the Love Event, please visit aspca.org/sharethelove.

*Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 21, 2024, through January 2, 2025, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 10, 2025. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit www.ASPCA.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

