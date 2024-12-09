Public Service Enterprise Group: PSEG Feeding Hope: Supporting Communities Experiencing Food Insecurity

Building brighter futures together - this season and always

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / It's that time of year again: the leaves have fallen, holiday decorations are on display and while the air grows colder, our hearts grow warmer. The season of giving has arrived, reminding us that comforts we often take for granted - like a cozy home, clean clothes or a warm meal - aren't always guaranteed for everyone.

That's why our PSEG Foundation is proud to support a variety of organizations that have made a difference in our communities throughout the year. Keep reading to learn about a handful of the many organizations we work with to help brighten our communities.

Nearly one million people in New Jersey experience food insecurity[1] - yet together, we're making a difference. That's why PSEG is committed to strengthening partnerships that provide critical support. One of these incredible partners is the Community Food Bank of New Jersey (CBFNJ), a powerhouse in the fight against hunger.

Through its network of over 800 community partners - including food pantries, soup kitchens and feeding programs for children and seniors - the Community Food Bank ensures that nutritious food reaches those who need it most. We're proud to help further their mission to end hunger for families across New Jersey.

From 2024 to 2026, our PSEG Foundation will provide $250,000 in grant funding to support the incredible work underway at CBFNJ. This funding will help fuel essential services such as after-school meals deliveries, providing supplemental food for children, job training for individuals in need and empowering residents with information on how they can eat healthy on a budget.

Hundreds of PSEG employees have actively volunteered with the CFBNJ this year through events that include sorting and distributing food. In early November, a team of 15 volunteers distributed 548 cases of turkeys and other poultry for the Thanksgiving Distribution Program at Branch Brook Park as well as over 2,000 holiday boxes that will support over 57,000 meals.

Another powerful organization in the fight against food insecurity is the Food Bank of South Jersey. Serving Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem counties, this organization is dedicated to providing immediate solutions for the toughest challenges facing local communities. With PSEG Foundation funds - the Food Bank delivers more than just meals - they equip residents with hands-on guidance from cooking displays to grocery store tours and more to help New Jerseyans make healthier food choices.

Additionally, our PSEG Foundation is partnering with Homefront to support its Food Pantry Program, which provides free products and services to low-income residents. Through HomeFront's support, families are able to maintain stability by allocating income toward other expenses.

"After losing my job, money was very tight for my family. My grandkids live with me, and I refuse to let them suffer or go hungry the way I did when I was their age. For the first time in my adult life, I had to ask for help and I'm just grateful I was able to find HomeFront. The baby has diapers, my granddaughter has school supplies, and I have ingredients to make meals that are nutritious."

- HomeFront client

Together, we're not just addressing hunger - we're creating opportunities and strengthening communities across New Jersey.

