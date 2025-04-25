New Jersey Rises in American Council for Energy-Efficient Economy Rankings to #8 This Year From #14 - With Help From PSEG

New Jersey's rise in the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy rankings to #8 this year from #14 in 2022 highlights the success of utility-driven energy efficiency programs.



We're PSEGProud to contribute to this rise in rankings with our suite of energy efficiency programs, which have helped more than 415K customers save nearly $640M in annual bill savings.



Learn more about these programs and the work we're doing in our latest LinkedIn article.

