PSEG: PSE&G Proposes New Solutions To Help Customers Dealing With Upcoming Energy Price Increases

PSE&G today announced that it is amending its May 7, 2025 filing with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to provide additional short term relief for mitigating the impact of recent significant increases in electric supply costs caused by PJM's high capacity market prices. In the filing, PSE&G is responding to requests for temporary solutions from Gov. Phil Murphy issued in a press release yesterday, in addition to a one-time waiver of carrying costs for credits that might be issued this summer, pending BPU action.

"As Gov. Murphy said yesterday in his press release, utilities are not the cause of the unexpected rise in utility rates, but we have a role to play in providing options to assist our customers," said Kim Hanemann, president and COO, PSE&G. "PSE&G works closely with our customers and communities to help ensure they have access to programs that fit their needs to manage their bills. We will continue to work with policymakers on short term solutions to assist our customers while working with the state on long term solutions, including the need for more generation."

For decades, PSE&G has worked with customers, and with non-profits and community organizations who work with utility customers, to raise awareness, educate and inform customers about energy assistance options. In recent years, PSE&G has participated in hundreds of events across the state and communicated directly to customers through the mail and online about the programs and support available to help manage bills.

Short Term Solutions Filed with the BPU

In response to requests made in Gov. Phil Murphy's May 14 press release, and as they relate to the May 7 BPU filings he noted in his press release, PSE&G requests the BPU approve:

The implementation of an expansion of the Winter Termination Program, which provides utility shut-off protection to low-income and vulnerable individuals.

The suspension of reconnection fees.

The voluntary removal of its carrying charges for a temporary credit beginning on July 1, 2025 to offset the electric bill increases that will occur this summer. Carrying charges are the cost that the company will incur when delaying collection of the supply cost increase PSE&G pays to the suppliers.

PSE&G is proud of its track record of maintaining customer affordability and award-winning reliable service. PSE&G bills are nearly equivalent to 2008 levels when adjusted for inflation. PSE&G works hard to keep customer bills as low as possible and this has resulted in PSE&G being a top performer nationally in affordability.

May 7 Filing with the BPU

In compliance with the BPU's order dated April 23, 2025, PSE&G's May 7 filing describes options for the creation of a Temporary Supply Offset Clause ("TSOC"), a temporary credit beginning on July 1, 2025 to offset the electric bill increases that will occur this summer, bill increases that largely stem from the July 2024 PJM Base Residual Auction. As indicated in the May 7 filing, the three options included a 100% offsetting credit, a 50% offsetting credit, and a 25% offsetting credit, which were based on guidance from BPU Staff.

Long-term Solutions Needed

While PSE&G has been warning for several years about the supply and demand imbalance in the PJM region, we remain committed to working with stakeholders in government regarding long-term solutions to these significant rate increases, including policy and legal changes to encourage the development of new generation.

PSE&G Customer Assistance

PSE&G works directly with its customers, and with non-profits and community organizations who work with utility customers, to inform them about energy assistance options. These efforts are designed to provide access to information on a range of energy efficiency and affordability offerings - from rebates and discounts to programs for small businesses and corporations.

PSE&G's energy efficiency programs provide free assessments to help make customer's homes or businesses more efficient, and lower energy use year-round. As of this past February, over 415,000 customers benefitted from programs that reduced energy consumption and lowered bills. On an annual basis, participants saved nearly $640 million.

Last year, PSE&G made improvements to better identify and reach customers who are most likely eligible for energy assistance programs and affordability options. In the end, approximately 226,000 customers received more than $265 million in support and assistance from these and other outreach initiatives. We estimate that another 100,000 customers are eligible for these programs but have yet to reach out.

PSE&G provides information regarding affordability options that customers may qualify for based on certain criteria like income eligibility (i.e. the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), or SHARES for customers who may be experiencing a temporary financial crisis).

There are also additional bill payment tools to help customers manage costs including PSE&G's Equal Payment Plan and Deferred Payment Arrangements. PSE&G's Equal Payment Plan estimates annual energy costs, and divides bills into 12 equal monthly payments, which allows customers to levelize their monthly spend expectations. Deferred Payment Arrangements allow customers to pay a portion of past-due balances over an agreed-upon period.

PSE&G is promoting affordability and bill management programs in person through its customer service centers and call center, while also educating customers through a multi-channel communication that includes bilingual emails, social media, newsletters, bill inserts, direct mail, media interviews, and webinars and events with our community partners. Customers can also find valuable energy assistance information at pseg.com/saveenergy and bizsave.pseg.com.

PSE&G

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne® Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 23 consecutive years. For the third consecutive year, PSE&G is the recipient of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award in the Energy Efficiency Program Delivery category. In addition, in 2024 J.D. Power named PSE&G number one in customer satisfaction with residential electric service and gas service in the east among large utilities. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 17 consecutive years (www.pseg.com).

