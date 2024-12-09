MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) on Monday announced that its portfolio of avionics technologies and mechanical systems has been selected by Colombia-based Avianca to use in its new Airbus A320neo fleet.Additionally, the company will provide 131-9A auxiliary power units for Avianca's 138 new aircraft.The collaboration is estimated to improve Avianca's operational efficiencies and maximize situational awareness for its pilots.Currently, Honeywell's stock is trading at $226.20, down 0.08 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX