Capstone Holding Corp. Announces CEO Change

Capstone Holding Corp. (OTCQB:CAPS) ("the Company") Effective December 2, 2024, Michael Toporek resigned in good standing as CEO of the Company and will continue in his role as Chairman of the Board.

Matthew Lipman, currently a director of the Company, has been elected by the Company's Board to serve as CEO, President and Secretary effective December 2, 2024.

Edward Schultz will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President and Treasurer.

Please see the Company's Annual Report filed with the OTCQB Markets for further biographical and other information.

About Capstone Holding Corp.

The Company's primary business activities presently include the operations of TotalStone, LLC, a construction materials company.

Capstone's corporate headquarters is located in Alsip, Illinois. For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.capstonethx.com.

Statements in this press release or otherwise attributable to Capstone regarding our business that are not historical facts are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from predicted results. These risks include the factors discussed in our Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and other documents we filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or OTCQB Markets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations

(708)371-0660

investorinquiries@capstonethx.com

SOURCE: Capstone Holding Corp.

