Capstone Holding Corp.: Capstone Targets Growth in Southeast, Identifies Key Acquisition Candidates

Management has identified 1500+ targets to bolster operations

Capstone Holding Corp. (the "Company" or "Capstone"), (NASDAQ:CAPS), a national building products distribution company with a track record of both organic growth and well-timed acquisitions is pursuing opportunities in the Southeast U.S - a region with over 1,500 acquisition candidates.

In today's uncertain economic climate-marked by persistent inflation, high interest rates, and shifting policy-Capstone sees a unique window to accelerate growth through strategic M&A.

Matt Lipman, CEO of Capstone, stated, "Navigating this environment requires scale, infrastructure, and operational discipline. Our Instone platform offers exactly that. Owners and operators increasingly recognize that partnering with Capstone provides the foundation to grow, adapt, and preserve their legacy."

Lipman continued, " We are focused on acquiring building products distribution companies in the Southeast, where our team is already on the ground and actively engaged in discussions."

Companies interested in exploring a partnership are encouraged to contact Matt Lipman to schedule a confidential meeting.

About Capstone Holding Corp. (CAPS)

Capstone Holding Corp. is a building products distribution company that has successfully grown its business organically and through well-timed acquisitions. We intend to use the distribution backbone of our operating subsidiary, that currently services 31 US states, to provide a value-added platform to make acquisitions. A key differentiator of the Company's strategy is that it maintains over half of its revenue from brands it owns or controls. Current products include stone veneer, landscape stone, and modular masonry fireplaces. Capstone's corporate headquarters is located in Alsip, Illinois. For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.capstoneholdingcorp.com.

Contact:

Matthew Lipman

Chief Executive Officer

Capstone Holding Corp.

Email: investors@capstoneholdingcorp.com

Website: www.capstoneholdingcorp.com

