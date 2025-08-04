Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste HYPE beginnt: Angriff im Dogecoin- & Litecoin-Bereich nach der Spitze
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRWA | ISIN: US14068E2081 | Ticker-Symbol: J7W
Tradegate
31.07.25 | 11:18
1,440 Euro
+17,07 % +0,210
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPSTONE HOLDING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPSTONE HOLDING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2301,27014:30
ACCESS Newswire
04.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capstone Holding Corp. Accelerates Acquisition Strategy with Launch of Dedicated Corporate Development Team

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS), a national building products distribution platform, today announced the formation of a dedicated Corporate Development team to accelerate its acquisition strategy and support long-term growth.

The newly established team will lead the sourcing, evaluation, and execution of strategic acquisitions across Capstone's core and adjacent markets. Built with deep expertise in M&A, market mapping, and operational due diligence, the team strengthens Capstone's ability to identify high-quality targets, move quickly, and maintain discipline as the platform scales.

"This is a natural next step in our evolution," said Matt Lipman, CEO of Capstone Holding Corp. "We've demonstrated that our M&A model delivers results. Now, we're investing in internal capabilities to execute faster, smarter, and at greater scale. Our new Corporate Development function adds the analytical firepower, industry knowledge, and deal experience to keep building momentum."

The new team will allow Capstone to stay proactive in pursuing tuck-in acquisitions and geographic expansion, while ensuring that every deal aligns with the company's financial and operational criteria.

Capstone has completed a series of successful acquisitions in recent years, including Heller's Stone, Northeast Masonry, and the stone division of HHT - expanding the Instone platform to 31 states. The company targets businesses with strong local relationships, high service quality, and clear opportunities to benefit from Capstone's scale and proprietary brand portfolio.

"We have a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities, especially among founder-led businesses in fast-growing regions," said Lipman. "With this team in place, we're well-positioned to move with speed and precision, and to keep delivering on the strategy our investors believe in."

About Capstone Holding Corp.
Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CAPS) is a diversified platform of building products businesses focused on distribution, brand ownership, and acquisition. Through its Instone subsidiary, Capstone serves 31 U.S. states, offering proprietary stone veneer, hardscape materials, and modular masonry systems. The company's strategy combines disciplined M&A, operational efficiency, and a growing portfolio of owned brands to build a scalable and durable platform.

Investor Contact:
investors@capstoneholdingcorp.com
www.capstoneholdingcorp.com

SOURCE: Capstone Holding Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/capstone-holding-corp.-accelerates-acquisition-strategy-with-launch-of-1056001

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.