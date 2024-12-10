Jolt Health Inc. Announces Availability of Meeting Materials

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Jolt Health Inc. (CSE:JOLT) ("Jolt" or the "Company") announces that in connection with the ongoing Canada Post labour strike, the notice of meeting, management information circular, and form of proxy (the "Meeting Materials") for the upcoming annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of the Company, can be accessed under Jolt's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca and through its website at www.jolt.health.

Registered Shareholders

The Company is encouraging Registered Shareholders to access the Meeting Materials electronically and vote online. Registered Shareholders can request copies of the Meeting Materials delivered via email by contacting Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey"), Jolt's registrar and transfer agent, at 1-888-290-1175 (Toll-Free North America) or 1-587-885-0960 (Toll-Free International).

Beneficial Shareholders

Beneficial Shareholders should contact their broker/intermediary to obtain a copy of their voting instruction form or other proxy-related materials if not already provided.

Proxies and Questions

In all cases, Shareholders' votes must be received not later than 9:00 a.m. (MST) on December 24, 2024 or not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time for the holding of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Shareholders with questions on voting may contact Odyssey at shareholders@odysseytrust.com or online at www.odysseytrust.com/contact.

About Jolt Health Inc.

Jolt is a leading life sciences company focused on healthcare, biotechnology and artificial intelligence. The Company currently holds exclusive licenses for innovative therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the UK, and North America. The Company is committed to transforming the industry through research, collaboration, and technological advancement, sharping the future of healthcare worldwide.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

Gerald Tritt | CEO

500 - 666 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC V6C 3P6

info@jolt.health

1 (604) 343-2977

