WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp. (DOV) announced that its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Brad Cerepak, plans to retire on January 31, 2025.Christopher Woenker, 42, Chief Financial Officer of the Company's Engineered Products and Climate & Sustainability Technologies segments, will succeed Cerepak as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 31, 2025.As part of the Company's transition plan, Woenker will remain in his current segment Chief Financial Officer roles while working closely with Cerepak through the 2024 fiscal year financial closing.Woenker joined the Company in March 2013, first serving as manager and then director in the Financial Planning and Analysis function. He was promoted to business unit CFO in September 2016, and to segment CFO in June 2017. Since then, he has served as CFO for several of the Company's segments, including his current roles as CFO of the Engineered Products and the Climate & Sustainability Technologies segments, giving him a deep understanding of our operating model and our businesses.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX