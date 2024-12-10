SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Games Workshop Group Plc. (GAW.L) announced Tuesday that has now agreed creative guidelines and reached a final agreement with Amazon Content Services LLC, affiliated to Amazon.com, Inc., for films and television series.As annouced on December 18, 2023, Amazon Content Services will adapt Games Workshop's Warhammer 40,000 universe into films and television series, together with associated merchandising rights.Under the deal terms, Games Workshop has granted exclusive rights to Amazon in relation to films and television series set within the Warhammer 40,000 universe. There is an option for Amazon to license equivalent rights in the Warhammer Fantasy universe following the release of any initial Warhammer 40,000 production.The company noted that production processes in respect of films and television series may take a number of years.In December 2022, Games Workshop had announced an agreement in principle, for Amazon to develop Games Workshop's intellectual property into film and television productions, and to hand over associated merchandising rights.Further, Games Workshop maintained its forecast for fiscal year ending June 1, 2025.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX