Arverne Group (FR001400JWR8, ARVEN), a French industrial company specializing in the production of renewable underground resources, announces the appointment of Manoelle Lepoutre-Saint-M'leux to the Board of Directors, as a representative of Arosco1

Her appointment reflects Arverne Group's commitment to strengthening its governance with recognized and dedicated experts to support its development. Already President of Arverne Group's Mission Committee, Manoelle Lepoutre-Saint-M'leux will also bring her extensive expertise in the energy sector, particularly in geosciences.

With a long international career in the energy industry, Manoelle Lepoutre-Saint-M'leux has held various operational and functional roles at TotalEnergies. After beginning her career in the Exploration and Production branch, with several positions in prospecting and R&D, in France, the Netherlands, and Norway, she was appointed in 2000 to the Executive Committee of Total E&P USA, where she served as Senior Vice-President of Geosciences, responsible for exploration and permits and reserves. Manoelle Lepoutre-Saint-M'leux then led R&D for the Exploration and Production branch, before taking on management positions at corporate level (Sustainability, Human Resources, CSR and Engagement). She also has extensive experience as a board member: Manoelle Lepoutre-Saint-M'leux has served on various Boards of Directors for companies, research organizations, associations, and several scientific advisory boards.

Manoelle Lepoutre-Saint-M'leux is a graduate of the École Nationale de Géologie de Nancy (ENSG) and the École Nationale Supérieure des Pétroles et des Moteurs (ENSPM). She is "Chevalier dans l'Ordre de la Légion d'honneur" and Vice-President of the French Technologies' Academy.

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on Euronext Paris and is part of the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

1 Arosco: Main shareholder of Arverne Group, controlled by Pierre Brossollet, the group's founder and Chairman CEO

