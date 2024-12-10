Spar Nord Bank A/S: Nykredit announces all-cash voluntary takeover offer for Spar Nord Bank

Company announcement no. 73

Spar Nord Bank A/S receives all-cash voluntary takeover offer from Nykredit Realkredit A/S

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR TO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE CONTRARY TO APPLICABLE LEGISLATION OR RULES OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Today, Spar Nord Bank A/S (Spar Nord) and Nykredit Realkredit A/S (Nykredit) have entered into an announcement agreement (the Announcement Agreement) according to which Nykredit will make an all-cash voluntary takeover offer for all shares (other than treasury shares held by Spar Nord) in Spar Nord (the Offer).

Questions relating to this announcement may be directed to Neel Rosenberg (media) on +45 25 27 04 33 or to CFO Rune Brandt Børglum (investors) on +45 96 34 42 36.

