TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS Technologies (Bermuda) Ltd. (IMOS), a Taiwanese semiconductor company, on Tuesday reported that revenue for the month of November declined from last year, but increased sequentially.For the month, revenue was NT$1.83 billion or $56.4 million, down 2.1% from prior year's NT$1.87 billion or $57.7 million. Sequentially, revenues grew 2.8 percent from NT$1.78 billion or $54.9 million.The company noted that sequentiall growth was led by a further stabilization in memory and a continued normalization in customer inventory levels.On the NasdaqGS, ChipMOS shares closed Monday's regular trading at $19.40, down 1.32 percent.