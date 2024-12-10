Holiday shopping season is defined as October 1 through December 3

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced technology designed to protect against electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation and optimize human health, provides an update on the Company's 2024 holiday shopping season performance. The time period from October 1 through December 3 represented a disproportionate percentage of the Company's yearly order volumes in 2022 and 2023 (27.5% and 29.9%, respectively). During that same period in 2024, the Company produced record order volumes of $6.72 million, which represents YoY order volume growth of 116%. Gross Margin percentage improved for the period to 62% (up from 60% in 2023) due to measures to reduce overall product costs, and favourable product mix. This period of time comprises 64 shopping days and includes the important Black Friday, Cyber Monday weekend. Management intends for this update to provide investors with the Company's most timely fundamental metrics. As of December 9, 2024, the Company's cash balance totaled $2,368,418.

"This year's performance was our best ever, thanks to our committed team efforts, enabling us to scale up our organic revenue growth in earnest," said American Aires CEO Josh Bruni. "Our data-driven marketing campaigns are now showing significant benefit from our world-class partnerships when it comes to driving strong sales growth. The growth we engineered in 2024 now lays the foundation for us to continue scaling up our business in 2025 and to begin witnessing positive growth efficiencies from our planned marketing strategies. It's exciting to write another chapter in the story of our rapid growth trajectory while continuing to establish Aires as a household brand in the EMF protection and peak performance space."

Holiday Shopping Season Sales Performance

(Oct. 1st through Dec. 3rd) Order Volume** Gross Margin Percentage 2023 $3,114,836 60% 2024 $6,724,231 62% YoY 116% **Order Volume: non-IFRS measure, total value of orders placed minus sales discounts

The holiday shopping season causes disproportionate sales increases toward the end of each year. This seasonal factor contributed to our Q4 order volumes in 2021, 2022 and 2023, representing 37.08%, 42.14% and 35.99% of our total annual order volumes for those years, respectively. Due to this unevenly weighted annual sales cycle, Aires management stresses that the optimal evaluation of the Company's performance needs to take into account all four quarters of a given year.

Aires' strong sales performance this year and over the past three years indicates that management's sales and marketing strategy is taking full advantage of this seasonal sales effect. Our strategy involves investing significant advertising and marketing resources throughout the year. Those early-year efforts compound throughout the year to build market awareness and consumer demand that maximizes our order volumes during the holiday shopping season and in Q4.

The Company selected the time period of October 1 through December 3 to include this year's Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the day after Cyber Monday. While the day after Cyber Monday in 2023 was November 27, we included order volume data from 2023 for October 1 through December 3 (i.e., the same 64 shopping days) in order to facilitate easy comparison of cross-year performance.

Our next significant performance reporting period will be for the full Q4 quarter and our fiscal year ending on December 31, 2024. Management expects to file Q4 results in April 2025. Aires will therefore endeavour to announce interim unaudited Q4 and full year results in as timely a manner as possible to provide investors with the Company's most up-to-date performance metrics, particularly due to the significance of the annual holiday seasonal sales cycle in Q4.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company is selling a line of proprietary patented silicon-based resonator products that protect against the potentially harmful effects of electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation.* Aires' Lifetune products diffract EMF radiation emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WiFi' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com.

*Note: Based on the Company's internal and peer-reviewed research studies and clinical trials. For more information please visit https://airestech.com/pages/tech.

