Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Valleyview Resources Ltd. (TSXV: VVR) ("Valleyview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has purchased a historical uranium exploration dataset that includes exploration reports, surface sampling, geological mapping, geophysical surveys, and drill hole information for the Coyote Basin and Red Wash Projects. The Company is currently in the process of completing a transaction to acquire both the Coyote Basin and Red Wash Projects through its acquisition of Shift Rare Metals Inc. (see the Company's news release dated August 27, 2024 on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca). The acquisition of the dataset was made from a private vendor.

The dataset includes exploration efforts completed by previous operators of the Coyote Basin and Red Wash projects, including work completed by Western Mining Resources ("WMR") in the 1970s and Energy Metals Inc in the 2000s. WMR's historical uranium resource estimate of the Coyote Basin Project of 8,850,000 tons averaging 0.20% U3O8 and 0.10% V2O5 equaling 35.4 M lbs of U3O8 and 17.7 M lbs of V205 was disclosed in Energy Metals' September 30, 2006 Management and Discussion and Analysis included in its' SEC quarterly filings (see https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1361605/000106299306003601/exhibit99-2.htm). The acquired dataset contains the key information used by WRM to calculate the historical resource estimate.

The Company is not treating the WMR historical resource estimate disclosed by Energy Metals Inc. in their SEC filings in 2006 as a current mineral resource and the reader is cautioned not to rely on it. The Company has not completed the work necessary to independently verify the classification of this historical resource estimate and is not treating the mineral resource estimate as conforming to the requirements of National Instrument 43-101. The Coyote Basin Project and any future NI 43-101 resource estimate will require considerable further evaluation, which the Company's management intends to carry out in due course.

We have always believed that additional drilling at Coyote Basin would be necessary to tighten up the spacing between WMR's historical holes before an updated resource estimate could be completed. The acquisition of this dataset accurately confirms the location of the known uranium mineralization and allows the Company to focus its initial exploration efforts on developing an efficient exploration program that will accelerate the process of delineating the Coyote Basin Uranium Deposit leading to an updated uranium resource estimate that conforms to NI 43-101 requirements.

--- Roger Lemaitre, President & CEO

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Lemaitre, P. Eng, P. Geo, the Company's President & Chief Executive Officer and a Qualified Person (as defined in National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

About Valleyview Resources Ltd.

Valleyview Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is in the process of acquiring the Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in northwestern Colorado. Valleyview also has an ownership stake in the Fraser Lake Au-Ag-Cu project in British Columbia.

