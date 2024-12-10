Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown AI', "Railtown" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce its acceptance into AMD's new Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner Program. This partnership marks a significant milestone, enabling Railtown AI to leverage AMD's innovative hardware and software technologies to further enhance its AI-powered platforms.

This strategic partnership aligns Railtown AI with AMD's robust ecosystem of technology providers, enabling both companies to collaborate to deliver transformative AI solutions. By leveraging AMD's advanced computing capabilities, including high-performance processors and GPUs, Railtown AI aims to optimize its platform, providing developers with faster, smarter, and more efficient tools to enhance software quality and reduce development cycles.

Marwan Haddad, CTO of Railtown AI, shared his excitement about the collaboration; "Joining AMD's ISV Partner Program represents an incredible opportunity for Railtown AI. AMD's advanced Hardware and AI Solutions are a perfect match for the high-performance demands of AI applications. Their commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver top-tier AI solutions. We're looking forward to harnessing AMD's powerful technologies to push the boundaries of what's possible in AI development."

As part of the program, Railtown AI will gain access to AMD's latest hardware solutions and technical resources, ensuring its platforms remain at the forefront of AI advancements. This partnership is set to drive significant improvements in the efficiency, scalability, and overall performance of Railtown AI's solutions.

Through this partnership, Railtown AI will harness AMD's cutting-edge technology to enhance the performance of its flagship solutions, including Error and Log Monitoring, Release Management, and Intelligent Code Analysis. The collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to advancing AI technology and empowering developers with powerful, scalable tools to meet the challenges of modern software development.

As a member of the AMD Partner Network, Railtown AI joins a global community of innovative technology companies dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible with AMD-powered solutions. This partnership will also provide Railtown AI access to AMD's extensive technical expertise, resources, and market reach, strengthening its ability to deliver groundbreaking products to a broader audience.

For more information about Railtown AI and its partnership with AMD, visit www.railtown.ai.

About AMD

AMD's ISV Partner Program empowers independent software vendors by providing access to cutting-edge technologies, resources, and support to create innovative and efficient solutions for various industries.

About Railtown AI Technologies

Railtown AI, a Microsoft Partner, has developed a cloud-based Application General Intelligence Platform called Conductor. Artificial intelligence and automation that performs tasks as well as streamlining, enhancing, and accelerating Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE) through Speed, Quality, Automation and Best Practices which are the cornerstones and foundation of the Conductor platform.

We purposely built the Conductor platform to help Software Companies and Software Developers save time on redundant tasks, improve productivity, drive down costs, and accelerate developer velocity. Railtown's proprietary AI technology, designed to enable our clients to be more productive and profitable, is accessible on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace.

