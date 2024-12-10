Cytta Corp. Poised to Lead American Drone Technology Revolution Amid Growing National Security Concerns

CyttaAIR Delivers Cutting Edge Communications Security to all US Manufactured Drones

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), a leading innovator in safety and security technology, today announced the release of its comprehensive white paper, entitled, "Securing America's Future: The Strategic Case for CyttaAIR and the Revolution in American Drone Technology". This seminal evaluation underscores the Company's pivotal role in addressing America's national security needs through its cutting-edge drone and communication solutions.

The white paper highlights Cytta Corp.'s unique position as the only Company providing secure, drone-agnostic streaming technology for all American-made Blue UAS-approved drones, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of domestic drone innovation.

Please read the full white paper online at the following link:

https://cyttaair.com/securing-americas-future-the-strategic-case-for-cyttaair-and-the-revolution-in-american-drone-technology/

With the U.S. Federal Government, military, and several states implementing bans on Chinese drones due to security concerns, the demand for American-made, secure drone solutions has skyrocketed. Cytta Corp.'s flagship product, CyttaAIR, is uniquely designed to meet this demand, offering real-time, secure drone streaming capabilities that are compatible with all Blue UAS platforms. Paired with CyttaCOMMS, a revolutionary SaaS/Cloud based public safety communication tool, Cytta is setting a new standard for operational efficiency and security in defense, law enforcement, and critical infrastructure applications.

Addressing America's National Security Needs

Cytta Corp has strategically aligned its mission with the priorities of the incoming Trump administration, which has emphasized the importance of reducing reliance on foreign technology and strengthening domestic capabilities. The Company's innovative solutions support this agenda by enhancing operational safety and ensuring the security of critical data.

"With the shift away from Chinese technology and the growing focus on American-made solutions, Cytta Corp. is positioned at the forefront of this movement," said Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. "CyttaAIR and CyttaCOMMS are not just technologies; they represent our commitment to making America safer and more secure."

Capitalizing on Market Trends and Momentum

The white paper also details the explosive growth potential of the U.S. drone market, projected to reach $58.4 billion by 2030. With states like Florida (along with 5 others) leading the charge in restricting foreign drones, Cytta Corp. is uniquely positioned to capture significant market share. Recent successes of peers like Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) and Unusual Machines (UMAC) further highlight the market's appetite for innovative American drone technology.

Key highlights from the white paper include:

CyttaAIR 's Competitive Advantage: The only secure, SaaS based, drone-agnostic streaming and sharing solution compatible with all Blue UAS-approved drones operating in our secure Cloud.

CyttaCOMMS Expansion: Rapid adoption by law enforcement agencies in Florida and Texas, showcasing the real-world impact and massive scalability of Cytta's solutions.

Alignment with Policy Goals: Strategic support for the "Make America Safe Again" initiative, reflecting the incoming administration's focus on strengthening national security.

Driving Shareholder Value

Cytta Corp. remains committed to maximizing shareholder value by scaling its operations, advancing its technology, and expanding its market reach. The Company's dual focus on drone and communication solutions positions it uniquely within the evolving security landscape, creating significant growth opportunities for investors.

"With the national security landscape evolving rapidly, Cytta Corp. is at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions that address America's most pressing safety concerns," added Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. "As the demand for American-made security technology grows, we are confident that Cytta Corp. will continue to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders and stakeholders."

For more information, visit www.cytta.com or contact Cytta Corp. at info@cyttacorp.com.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA) is at the cutting edge of video streaming and communication solutions, driving innovation to enhance operational efficiency and public safety. Our flagship product, CyttaCOMMS, ensures secure, real-time video streaming across any drone brand, providing seamless integration and heightened situational awareness for law enforcement, emergency responders and industry. CyttaAIR, a groundbreaking platform designed to innovate and consolidate the best of drone hardware, software, and resources for Government, the Military and Federal and State Law Enforcement Agencies. Cytta's innovative new product, CyttaCARES, is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions and beyond. Recently added to the product suite is the CYTTAbSAFE personal security solution addressing the growing demand for personal, scalable, real-time safety and security solutions in the U.S. and Europe. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) technology delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency.

Contact Us

Cytta Corp.

Toll free: 1 877 CYTTAUS (298 8287)

Call Local: 1 740 CYTTAUS (298 8287)

http://www.cytta.com

info@cytta.com

Natalia Sokolova, President & COO

Direct: (424) 333-0595 (or message)

Natalia@cytta.com

Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct (702) 900-7022 (or message)

Gary@cytta.com

Mike Elliott, VP of Media & Business Development

mikeelliott@cytta.com

Direct (689) 222-8708 (or message)

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com