Asahi Kasei received a 2024 TSMC Excellent Performance Award for its Pimel, a photosensitive Polyimide material, in recognition of its "Excellent Technology Collaboration and Production Support in Advanced Packaging" at the 2024 Supply Chain Management Forum held by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. on December 2, 2024.

TSMC presents the Excellent Performance Award to suppliers that have made remarkable contributions to its technology leadership and manufacturing with advanced semiconductor processes over the past year. At the award ceremony, TSMC Chairman CEO Dr. C.C. Wei thanked suppliers for delivering timely and high-quality professional services to drive continuous improvement of the supply chain and related industries.

Pimel has been used for worldwide semiconductor applications such as buffer coatings, passivation layers for bumping, and dielectric layers for re-distribution bumping. As semiconductor technology continues to advance, the demand for materials like Pimel has grown, with these applications becoming increasingly vital in supporting the evolution of more complex and compact semiconductor devices.

Nobuko Uetake, Lead Executive Officer of Asahi Kasei and Senior General Manager of its Digital Solutions Administration, commented, "It is a great honor for Asahi Kasei to receive this award. Pimel photosensitive dielectric is a mainstay of our Digital Solutions, which is one of Asahi Kasei's '10 Growth Gears' (GG10) businesses to drive our next phase of growth. We are proud to be able to develop Pimel products that meet customer requirements by leveraging our technological capability and quality assurance system built up over many years. With a new plant for Pimel scheduled to start operation this fiscal year, we look forward to providing swift and reliable supply of products that support advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes."

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 49,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

