TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese heavyweight insurer Nippon Life Insurance Co. is reportedly in talks to acquire Bermuda-based Resolution Life Group Holdings in $8.2 billion deal. According to Nikkei business daily, the deal would be the largest ever foreign acquisition by a Japanese insurer.The acquisition is expected in the second half of 2025. Nippon Life already holds a stake in Resolution and might be buying shares from Blackstone and other holders, using cash on hand.The acquisition will be offering Nippon an opportunity for a short-cut for expansion as Japanese markets seem to be in stagnation.Resolution Life has $85 billion assets under management and $5.7 billion equity capital. Resolution serves through three businesses such as Resolution Re, Resolution Life US and Resolution Life Australasia and serves insurers in North America, Europe, Australasia and Asia.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX