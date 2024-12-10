Digital Engineering Company Achieves Leadership Positioning in Eight PEAK Matrices Total, Demonstrating Continued Growth and Innovation

GlobalLogic, a Hitachi group company, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) PEAK Matrix® of the "Everest Group Key Verticals, Value Chain Elements and Nearshore Delivery Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024." This prestigious recognition underscores GlobalLogic's commitment to delivering innovative software engineering solutions for global clients out of CEE. It marks the company's eighth overall Leadership position in this Everest Group PEAK Matrix® assessment, along with Software Operations.

This achievement highlights GlobalLogic's industry-leading capabilities in designing new digital experiences and developing digital products that drive tangible business outcomes for clients. By combining deep vertical expertise, strategic design solutions, and complex engineering capabilities, GlobalLogic helps clients create new revenue streams and navigate the complexities of intelligent digital transformation.

"GlobalLogic has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Central and Eastern Europe-specific Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. It boasts a strong delivery presence in the region with a widespread resource base across Romania, Poland, Ukraine, and Slovakia," says Mayank Maria, Vice President at Everest Group. "The firm has further bolstered its delivery capabilities in the region, particularly in Romania, through the recent acquisition of Fortech, which has also helped it to gain access to European clients."

GlobalLogic's leadership position is further reinforced by its strategic partnerships with industry leaders. These partnerships allow GlobalLogic to leverage cutting-edge technologies such as generative AI, cloud computing, and data warehousing to deliver innovative solutions that address key market trends and client challenges. GlobalLogic also continues to invest in next-generation Centers of Excellence (CoEs) focused on Performance, Intelligent Process Automation, and Generative AI, ensuring they remain at the forefront of technological advancements.

Notable engagements include:

Aiding a mid-sized media and entertainment enterprise in developing its next-generation video streaming platform, focusing on mobile application development and machine learning (ML) integration. GlobalLogic's Ukraine team led the development of foundational components and a proof of concept, leveraging ML and mobile expertise to fill critical technological gaps and collaborating closely with the client's engineering team to accelerate innovation, and enhance product quality and time-to-market.

Empowering a mid-sized BFSI enterprise in rebuilding its cloud-based electronic payment system, handling full-cycle development from mobile features to backend and user interface (UI) user experience (UX) optimization. The Poland-based team's payments expertise enhanced product quality, expanded scope, and reduced time-to-market. Over six years, the team grew from 30 to 100 full-time employees, deepening their expertise in payments and US financial operations, and driving further client success.

"We're pleased to be recognized as a Leader by Everest Group in the CEE-specific Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix," said Igor Byeda, Group Vice President and Head of Europe at GlobalLogic. "This acknowledgment speaks to our commitment to comprehensive CEE support of global clients in key sectors such as automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, and hi-tech to deliver comprehensive digital engineering services and next-gen offerings. We're dedicated to continuing to strengthen our position in the CEE region."

GlobalLogic's capabilities span the entire software engineering value chain, integrating design, complex engineering, and data expertise to help clients accelerate the creation of game-changing solutions.

For more information on the CEE-specific Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024, click here for more information.

ABOUT GLOBALLOGIC

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

