Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065 | Ticker-Symbol: SCQA
Stuttgart
10.12.24
08:13 Uhr
69,80 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,2469,6416:04
69,2269,6216:03
ACCESSWIRE
10.12.2024 15:26 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ScottsMiracle-Gro: Making an Impact on and off the Field

Finanznachrichten News

By Kenny Dieglio

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Earlier this year, we announced a new partnership between Scotts and Every Kid Sports, with the goal of providing expanded access to natural green spaces. While the partnership is still in its early stages, we're sharing the meaningful impact the partnership is already making in the Phoenix, Columbus and Philadelphia communities.

What it means to families

"This is my daughter's first year of cheerleading for football and she loves it. If it was not for this program, I don't know how I would have made my little girl's dreams come true. She is excited to try a new sport and dreams of being a doctor someday." - Tamara, mom

"Both Marc's father and I were laid off in April of last year. This amazing program has given the opportunity to receive a grant. I know my son is grateful and keeping him out of the streets and focused on something he loves that helps him grow is more than I can dream. Thank you for this amazing opportunity!" - Jessica, mom

"My 5-year-old has watched football since he was 3-years-old and always wanted to play. Every Kid Sports made sure of that this year by paying half of his registration fee! We are forever grateful! He is excited to have fun and further his athletic ability and skills!" - Azj, mom

Fall 2024, by the numbers

In total, 408 kids from income-restricted families got the opportunity to play grass sports in the Phoenix, Columbus and Philadelphia areas. Sports supported include football, cheer, soccer, baseball, softball, track & field and flag football. We look forward to connecting more kids to playing sports when the spring 2025 season gets underway.

This partnership exemplifies what it means to GroMoreGood in our communities. The teamwork between Every Kid Sports and Scotts is off to a great start by getting more kids outside and playing on natural green spaces.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.