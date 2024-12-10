ScottsMiracle-Gro: Making an Impact on and off the Field

By Kenny Dieglio

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Earlier this year, we announced a new partnership between Scotts and Every Kid Sports, with the goal of providing expanded access to natural green spaces. While the partnership is still in its early stages, we're sharing the meaningful impact the partnership is already making in the Phoenix, Columbus and Philadelphia communities.

What it means to families

"This is my daughter's first year of cheerleading for football and she loves it. If it was not for this program, I don't know how I would have made my little girl's dreams come true. She is excited to try a new sport and dreams of being a doctor someday." - Tamara, mom

"Both Marc's father and I were laid off in April of last year. This amazing program has given the opportunity to receive a grant. I know my son is grateful and keeping him out of the streets and focused on something he loves that helps him grow is more than I can dream. Thank you for this amazing opportunity!" - Jessica, mom

"My 5-year-old has watched football since he was 3-years-old and always wanted to play. Every Kid Sports made sure of that this year by paying half of his registration fee! We are forever grateful! He is excited to have fun and further his athletic ability and skills!" - Azj, mom

Fall 2024, by the numbers

In total, 408 kids from income-restricted families got the opportunity to play grass sports in the Phoenix, Columbus and Philadelphia areas. Sports supported include football, cheer, soccer, baseball, softball, track & field and flag football. We look forward to connecting more kids to playing sports when the spring 2025 season gets underway.

This partnership exemplifies what it means to GroMoreGood in our communities. The teamwork between Every Kid Sports and Scotts is off to a great start by getting more kids outside and playing on natural green spaces.

