Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTC Pink: SEKZF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or "the Company") announces that a sample of tailings ore from its fully permitted Montauban Project has been accepted at Dundee Sustainable Technologies (CSE: DST) ("Dundee" or "DST") lab at Thetford Mines for metallurgical testing using Dundee's proprietary CLEVR Process, a groundbreaking, non-cyanide gold extraction technology. This collaboration, the first of four planned tests under ESGold's previously announced Gold-Silver Green Processing Initiative, will mill all tailings samples at the same facility to ensure continuity, marking a pivotal step in its strategy to lead clean mining innovation.

Dundee Sustainable Technologies: A Leader in Green Mining Innovation

Dundee Sustainable Technologies is at the forefront of sustainable mining advancements. Its proprietary CLEVR Process provides:

Eco-Friendly Operations: Eliminates cyanide and toxic effluents, leaving stable, inert residues, mitigating environmental risks.

Eliminates cyanide and toxic effluents, leaving stable, inert residues, mitigating environmental risks. Accelerated Recovery: Reduces processing times from over 36 hours to just 2 hours, dramatically improving throughput and efficiency.

Reduces processing times from over 36 hours to just 2 hours, dramatically improving throughput and efficiency. Closed-Loop System: Recirculates reagents, removing the need for tailings ponds and significantly reducing environmental impact.

Recirculates reagents, removing the need for tailings ponds and significantly reducing environmental impact. Enhanced Profitability: Lowers operational and capital costs, resulting in a highly competitive cost structure.

Brad Kitchen, President of ESGold, commented:

"This collaboration with Dundee Sustainable Technologies is a critical milestone in ESGold's journey to revolutionize mining with sustainable extraction technologies that push boundaries. The CLEVR Process offers a transformative opportunity to reduce environmental impact while lowering upfront costs and increasing profitability. As the first of our planned multi-lab testing initiatives, this step underscores our commitment to reshaping the mining industry while unlocking the full potential of Montauban. These efforts solidify ESGold's role as a leader in clean mining innovation."

Jean-Philippe Mai, President and CEO of Dundee Sustainable Technologies, added:

"Our collaboration with ESGold allows us to showcase the CLEVR Process as a next-generation solution for environmentally responsible mining. By achieving superior recovery rates and significantly reducing processing times and environmental liabilities, our technology aligns perfectly with ESGold's vision. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for profitable and sustainable resource recovery."

Advancing ESGold's Clean Mining Vision

This partnership is a critical phase of ESGold's Gold-Silver Green Processing Initiative, which aligns cutting-edge technologies with sustainable mining practices to maximize resource recovery while minimizing environmental impact. The CLEVR Process offers:

Cheaper OPEX and CAPEX: Competitive cost structure reduces upfront expenses, enabling higher overall profitability.

Competitive cost structure reduces upfront expenses, enabling higher overall profitability. Higher Recovery Rates: Achieves >95% gold recovery, even from refractory ores and complex materials.

Achieves >95% gold recovery, even from refractory ores and complex materials. Streamlined Operations: Accelerates processing times, improving operational efficiency.

Looking Ahead

ESGold is progressing rapidly toward production at Montauban and making significant strides in its clean mining initiatives:

Testing Underway: Tailings material has been shipped to Dundee's lab, and results will inform the integration of cutting-edge technologies into Montauban operations.

Tailings material has been shipped to Dundee's lab, and results will inform the integration of cutting-edge technologies into Montauban operations. Production Progress: Site preparation and mill optimization are advancing, laying the groundwork for high-margin production.

Site preparation and mill optimization are advancing, laying the groundwork for high-margin production. Scaling Impact: Montauban serves as a pilot project, showcasing scalable solutions for sustainable mining that can be applied to orphaned mine sites across Quebec.

Montauban serves as a pilot project, showcasing scalable solutions for sustainable mining that can be applied to orphaned mine sites across Quebec. Forthcoming Announcements: Updates on clean mineral extraction testing and additional vendor collaborations will follow as results are finalized.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTC Pink: SEKZF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward feasibility and production while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, exemplifies its commitment to innovation and responsible mining practices.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-673-1231 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces. Stay connected by following us on X, LinkedIn, and joining our Telegram channel.

About Dundee Sustainable Technologies

Dundee Sustainable Technologies (CSE: DST) is a clean technology leader revolutionizing the mining industry with its proprietary CLEVR Process. By providing a non-cyanide, environmentally friendly gold extraction method, DST is transforming how precious metals are recovered. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, DST delivers solutions that combine superior recovery rates with reduced environmental impact, setting new benchmarks for the industry.

