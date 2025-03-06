Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: SEKZF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of metallurgical test work, conducted in collaboration with Dundee Sustainable Technologies (DST), under the Company's previously announced Gold-Silver Green Processing Initiative. The test work, part of ESGold's Clean Processing Initiative, assessed the applicability of DST's CLEVR Process, a non-cyanide, environmentally friendly gold-recovery technology, on legacy tailings material from the Montauban Project.

The tested sample[1] was collected from an on-site stockpile of tailings material grading 1.21g/t Au and 137g/t Ag (Duplessis et al., 2023*).

The metallurgical results indicate high gold recovery potential using the CLEVR Process, with gold recovery over 90.9%, following an oxidation pre-treatment process. The results provide preliminary insights into the applicability of this technology at the Montauban Project, though further studies are required to confirm economic feasibility.

Key Findings:

High Gold Recovery: CLEVR leaching achieved over 90.9% gold recovery, with final residue gold levels below the limits of detection, confirming near-total gold extraction.

High-Grade Silver Values: The tested sample returned silver assay values of 760 g/t Ag, indicating strong silver recovery potential[2].

Increased Gold Grade After Oxidation: The initial assayed gold grade of the tested sample was 3.69 g/t Au and improved to 6.01 g/t Au post-oxidation. This significant increase in grade resulted from mass-loss associated with sulphide removal, which improved gold recovery (Gold and Silver Non-cyanide CLEVR process report).

Successful Sulphide Removal: The oxidative thermal pre-treatment reduced sulphide content from 29.0% to 0.48%, significantly improving processing conditions.

Fast Processing Time: Gold leaching was completed in one (1) hour, demonstrating the efficiency of the CLEVR Process.

Potential for Process Optimization: Future work will explore increasing solids concentration, reducing reaction time, and enhancing silver recovery to further enhance economic efficiencies.

Note: Samples were processed at Dundee Sustainable Technologies' metallurgical facility in Canada. Standard QA/QC protocols, including the use of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicate samples, were followed to ensure the accuracy and reliability of results.

Clean Processing and ESG Advantages

As part of ESGold's ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible mining, the CLEVR Process presents a non-cyanide alternative that minimizes environmental impact while maintaining high recovery rates. The process utilizes hypochlorite-based chemistry in a closed-loop system, reducing toxic tailings and supporting Environmental, Social and Governance compliance at Montauban.

"This successful test confirms that the CLEVR Process is an effective, environmentally sustainable alternative for processing Montauban's gold-bearing material," said Brad Kitchen, President of ESGold. "These results align with our strategy to develop a clean, efficient processing operation while maximizing resource recovery. Our next steps will focus on optimization to further refine recoveries and incorporate silver extraction improvements."

Next Steps & Optimization Plans

ESGold and DST are now working towards process optimization and refining engineering parameters to support the integration of the CLEVR Process at the Montauban Project. Key objectives in the next phase include:

Increasing solid concentration in leaching circuits to 35-45% to improve throughput efficiency.

Reducing reaction time to 30 minutes for enhanced operational performance.

for enhanced operational performance. Developing an optimized flow sheet with METSIM modeling for full-scale production integration.

Exploring silver recovery enhancements through adapted CLEVR parameters and additional process steps.

Advancing Toward Production at Montauban

The CLEVR test results provide a key technical validation as ESGold continues to advance the Montauban Project. Pending financing, the Company intends to utilize future cash flow to fund systematic mineral exploration on the Montauban property, with the ongoing Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) geophysical survey providing the next layer of data to refine future drill targets. These steps align with ESGold's strategy to develop a sustainable, cash-generating operation, while minimizing shareholder dilution.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by André Gauthier, P.Geo. (a director of the Company and non-independent), and Edmond St-Jean, P. Eng. (independent), both Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

*Duplessis, C., Dufort, D., Rachidi, M., Langton, J., St-Jean, E., Bissonnette, C., Gagnon, F. and Coates, S. (2023). (all independent) NI 43-101 Technical Report on Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Montauban Gold Project, Québec, for ESGold.

Other Corporate News

The Company is also pleased to announce the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM to target new potential investors interested in the Company's business model and to engage current shareholders. Leveraging AGORACOM's digital network, which has garnered over 700 million lifetime page views from 8.9 million investors, the campaign aims to provide exposure to the ESGold HUB, featuring various multimedia assets and real-time updates. Additionally, the Company has established a moderated "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to facilitate communication with shareholders. The fees for these services amount to $125,000 over a 12-month period.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: SEKZF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with exploration potential.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-673-1231 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

Stay connected by following us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and joining our Telegram channel.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1]The metallurgical test work was conducted on a selectively chosen composite sample from the Montauban stockpile. While the sample provides preliminary insights into the material characteristics, it may not be fully representative of the entire stockpile. As a result, actual recoveries in full-scale production may differ from those observed in testing.

[2] While the test sample returned silver grades of up to 760 g/t Ag, further metallurgical studies are required to assess silver recovery rates under the CLEVR Process.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243569

SOURCE: ESGold Corp.