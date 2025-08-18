Revival Gold Inc.: Promising Outcome From Collaboration With Dundee Sustainable Technologies

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce promising results from a program of metallurgical testing undertaken in collaboration with Dundee Sustainable Technologies ("DST"), a subsidiary of Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A), to evaluate the effectiveness of DST's Glasslock Process on a high-grade sample from the Joss deposit at the Company's Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project ("Beartrack-Arnett" or, the "Project") located in Idaho, U.S.A.

Highlights

GlassLock Process testing on high-grade underground sulphide material at Beartrack-Arnett boosted the concentrate gold grade 31% and cut the arsenic content by 99% with almost no loss in gold.

on high-grade underground sulphide material at Beartrack-Arnett and with almost no loss in gold. DST's GlassLock Process has been successfully tested globally and used at an industrial scale at the Tsumeb smelter facility in Namibia.

at the Tsumeb smelter facility in Namibia. 3,900-meter core drilling program will be kicked off later this year to continue to test and expand on the high-grade underground potential at Beartrack-Arnett.



The DST work was undertaken subsequent to Dundee Corporation's purchase of a strategic stake in Revival Gold (see Revival Gold news release dated February 19th, 2025) and followed up a previously reported flotation testing program on a 4.6 g/T gold composite from the Joss deposit that yielded a flotation concentrate grading 50 g/T gold, 23% sulphide sulphur and 13.5% arsenic (see Revival Gold news release dated September 6th, 2023). DST developed a similar arsenopyrite-rich concentrate from Joss samples (50.3 g/T gold, 23.6% sulphide sulphur, 13.7% arsenic) and following their GlassLock Process the concentrate graded 66.1 g/T gold (a 31% increase), 17.9% sulphide sulphur (a 24% reduction), and 0.19% arsenic (a 99% reduction). No measurable gold was lost during the GlassLock Process. The primary biproduct from the GlassLock Process is a stable, insoluble, arsenic-rich glass characterized as non-toxic using Environmental Protection Agency's Method 1311 Toxicity Characteristic Leaching Procedure.

"DST's Glasslock Process offers Revival Gold the opportunity to produce a direct-to-smelter saleable gold concentrate from a potential second phase underground sulphide operation following the planned open pit heap leach phase at Beartrack-Arnett," said Hugh Agro, Revival Gold President & CEO. "A 3,900-meter exploration drilling program will be initiated later this year as we continue to test and expand Beartrack-Arnett's high-grade underground potential," added Agro.

"One of the key attractions for Dundee Corporation in getting involved with Revival Gold earlier this year was the potential for our subsidiary business, DST, to help unlock additional value from Revival Gold's high-grade sulphide material," observed Jonathan Goodman, President & CEO, Dundee Corporation. "DST is expected to play a big role in the future of gold processing with GlassLock already having been successfully tested on projects in Canada, the United States and Africa and implemented on an industrial-scale to stabilize arsenic-bearing feed materials at Dundee Precious Metal Inc.'s Tsumeb smelter facility in Namibia," added Goodman.

Results from Revival Gold's DST metallurgical testing will be presented by the Company's, Vice President, Engineering & Development, John Meyer, at the upcoming Nevada Mineral Processors Division annual meeting taking place August 20-22, 2025, in Reno, Nevada.

Qualified Persons

Technical information included in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. John Meyer, P.Eng., a QP and Vice President, Engineering and Development for the Company.

About Dundee Corporation

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DC.A". Through its operating subsidiaries, including Dundee Sustainable Technologies, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and mine permitting preparations and ongoing exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "RVG" and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol "RVLGF". The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

