Subaru of America, Inc.: The 2024 Subaru Share the Love Event Is Back To Help Animals in Need

Exciting news for animal lovers nationwide! For the seventeenth year in a row, the ASPCA has been selected as a national charity partner to participate in the Subaru Share the Love® Event, which kicks off Thursday, November 21, and runs through January 2, 2025.

When you purchase or lease a new Subaru this holiday season, you have the chance to "share the love" with the ASPCA! For every new Subaru vehicle that is purchased or leased throughout the campaign, Subaru will donate $250 to the purchaser's/lessee's choice among four national charity partners, including the ASPCA, or a local hometown charity(ies) supported by participating retailers.*

Funds donated to the ASPCA will continue to help animals like Slinky, who got a second chance after being relocated from Spaulding County, Georgia, shortly after tornadoes struck and devastated the area. Slinky was one of 27 unowned dogs who were transported to the ASPCA Cruelty Recovery Center (CRC) in Columbus, Ohio, following the disaster.

When dogs experience stress in shelter environments, it can make it difficult for them to show off their true personalities and can make adoption more challenging. Because Slinky was extremely stressed out in this setting, the CRC staff sent Slinky to a foster home with Savannah Howard, a Behavior Specialist at the CRC.

While in foster care, Slinky tested positive for heartworm disease, which extended his stay with Savannah as he recovered. During this time, he acclimated well to her home and made a lot of progress with his behavior. He built a positive association with his crate and enjoyed playing with Savannah's other dog, Nala, and her cat, Pablo.

After their time together, Savannah ultimately decided that she couldn't let Slinky go and decided to officially adopt him!

Fresh starts for animals like Slinky are a direct result of the support we get from our incredible teams, supporters and partners. The funding received from the 2023 Subaru Share the Love Event helped support ASPCA facilities across the country, including the ASPCA Cruelty Recovery Center, making success stories like Slinky's possible. We're excited that Subaru has chosen to support us once again this year, and we look forward to helping provide second chances for more animals like Slinky!

Since 2008, Subaru has donated over $38 million to the ASPCA through our partnership, including the Subaru Share the Love Event. We're so thankful for Subaru and all of the Subaru owners who have supported the ASPCA through this campaign over the years! Their support has furthered our lifesaving efforts for countless animals in need nationwide.

*Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 21, 2024, through January 2, 2025, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 10, 2025. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share.

