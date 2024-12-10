EQS Group AG: EQS Group Acquires the Ethics and Compliance Business Division From OneTrust

EQS Group, a leading cloud software provider for compliance & ethics, data privacy, sustainability management, and investor relations, today announced the acquisition of the compliance and ethics business from OneTrust, a leading privacy and security software provider, including Convercent by OneTrustR. With the acquisition, EQS Group significantly expands its global footprint and strengthens its business in the U.S. market.

Originally developed by start-up Convercent, the platform for enterprise ethics and compliance management acquired by EQS Group serves more than 1,000 customers worldwide across industries. Its comprehensive capabilities include whistleblowing, ethics policy management, disclosure management, analytics and benchmarking, and learning tools.

Building on this foundation, EQS Group will continue to enhance the solution with its expertise in compliance technology, broadening its impact while ensuring seamless service for customers. As part of the acquisition, EQS Group will retain all employees dedicated to the solution, the majority of whom are based in the United States, further expanding on the company's presence in this market.

Achim Weick, founder and CEO of EQS Group: "We are excited to welcome the passionate team behind this solution in the U.S., India, the UK, and Spain to EQS Group. Together, we will continue to build a seamless and innovative compliance management system for our customers. This acquisition reflects our mission to provide companies with the tools they need to create trust, support an ethical corporate culture, and streamline their compliance processes."

Kabir Barday, founder and CEO of OneTrust: "Transitioning our Ethics & Compliance business to EQS Group provides our ethics customers with a first-class partner and platform while allowing us to focus and deliver on our mission of enabling the responsible use of data and AI."

With regulatory requirements growing increasingly complex, EQS Group helps its customers navigate these challenges by digitizing and automating workflows. This allows companies to fulfill their obligations efficiently while demonstrating a commitment to transparency and building lasting trust with their stakeholders.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz acted as legal advisor to OneTrust. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to EQS Group.

About OneTrust

OneTrust's mission is to enable the responsible use of data and AI. Our platform simplifies the collection of data with consent and preferences, automates the governance of data with integrated risk management across privacy, security, IT/tech, third-party, and AI risk, and activates the responsible use of data by applying and enforcing data policies across the entire data estate and lifecycle. OneTrust supports seamless collaboration between data teams and risk teams to drive rapid and trusted innovation. Recognized as a market pioneer and leader, OneTrust boasts over 300 patents and serves more than 14,000 customers globally, ranging from industry giants to small businesses. For more information, visit www.onetrust.com.

About EQS Group

EQS Group is a leading international cloud provider for compliance & ethics, data privacy, sustainability management, and investor relations. More than 10,000 companies across the world use EQS Group's products to build trust by reliably and securely meeting complex regulatory requirements, minimizing risks and transparently reporting on business performance and its impact on society and the environment.

EQS Group's products are bundled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. This allows compliance processes for whistleblower protection and case handling, policy management, and approval processes to be managed just as professionally as business partners, third parties and risks, insider lists and reporting obligations. In addition, EQS Group provides software to fulfill human rights due diligence requirements across corporate supply chains, ensure compliance with data privacy regulations like GDPR and EU AI Act, and support efficient ESG management and compliant sustainability reporting. Listed companies also benefit from a global newswire and investor targeting workflows and data.

EQS Group was founded in Munich in 2000. Today, the group employs around 550 professionals worldwide.

https://www.eqs.com

