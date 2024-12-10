Fueled by rapid growth, LoopMe's acquisition reflects its bold ambition to integrate AI-driven brand advertising within the digital app and web ecosystem.

LoopMe, a leading technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising results, today announced its acquisition of mobile advertising and monetization platform Chartboost from Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO). Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

With a fully organic 40% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) on Gross Revenue for the period FY2018-2023, LoopMe is now further accelerating its growth through M&A. This acquisition underscores LoopMe's commitment to expand its capabilities and reinforces its position as the leading AI-powered brand advertising and performance platform.

Chartboost is a pioneering mobile programmatic advertising and monetization platform. The company empowers app developers to monetize highly engaged audiences by connecting them directly with marketers through immersive ad experiences. Chartboost also operates a promising mediation business bringing transparency, control and results to gaming publishers. This acquisition expands LoopMe's established presence in the mobile app ecosystem, significantly growing its SDK network and strengthening its outcomes-based AI technology platform.

The transaction highlights LoopMe's commitment to advancing brand advertising within the gaming and mobile app ecosystems. Following the acquisition, LoopMe's demand partners and Chartboost's publisher partners will benefit from enhanced capabilities to drive more measurable ad performance and app monetization, including across Zynga's extensive mobile gaming portfolio. Together, Chartboost strengthens LoopMe's marketplace and scale with direct publisher integrations, while LoopMe expands Chartboost's publishers' access to new brand advertisers and innovative ad formats.

"We see mobile in-app and CTV as the future of brand advertising, and the acquisition of Chartboost brings us closer to making this vision a reality, bringing us closer to app publishers," said Stephen Upstone, CEO Founder of LoopMe. "Chartboost provides LoopMe with an exceptional team of mobile app experts, cutting-edge technology, and an extensive publisher network-all of which will significantly enhance our offering. I'm excited to see the impact this combination will have on results for LoopMe's brand clients and Chartboost's app publishers."

Frank Gibeau, President at Zynga, added, "We are proud of the work that we did with Chartboost during their time as part of our organization, and are grateful to the contributions that they made to our business. We are confident that they will have a great new home and partner in LoopMe, and look forward to continuing our relationship in the coming years."

"LoopMe has a strong heritage in the mobile app ecosystem, and we're thrilled to join a company so aligned with our mission," said Jeff Carlson, Head of Product at Chartboost. "Mobile developers are at the heart of what we do, and by joining the LoopMe family, we can continue supporting this rapidly evolving industry. By providing brands with access to premium publishers and by bringing unique brand advertising demand to app developers, LoopMe's AI and measurement optimization drive best in class results."

About LoopMe

LoopMe is a technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance and outcomes. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven't previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands. Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in the UK, with global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Dnipro, Krakow and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.

About Zynga Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO). With massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, the combined diverse portfolio of popular game franchises has been downloaded more than 6 billion times on mobile, including Star Wars: Hunters, Match Factory, Game of Thrones: Legends, CSR Racing, Dragon City, Empires Puzzles, FarmVille, Golf Rival, Hair Challenge, Harry Potter: Puzzles Spells, High Heels!, Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic!, Monster Legends, Toon Blast, Top Eleven, Toy Blast, Two Dots, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker. Zynga is also an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale with Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or the Zynga blog.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. Our products are designed for console gaming systems, PC, and mobile, including smartphones and tablets. We deliver our products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company's common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

