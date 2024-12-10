Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
10.12.24
15:29 Uhr
1,520 Euro
-0,030
-1,94 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4701,80020:00
Dow Jones News
10.12.2024 19:52 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Dec-2024 / 18:20 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
10 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               10 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      144,170 
Highest price paid per share:         129.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          127.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 128.0235p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 329,225,777 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (329,225,777) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      128.0235p                    144,170

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
787              128.50          08:03:57         00314770651TRLO1     XLON 
787              128.50          08:03:57         00314770650TRLO1     XLON 
129              128.00          08:33:18         00314784979TRLO1     XLON 
500              128.00          08:33:18         00314784978TRLO1     XLON 
400              128.00          08:49:31         00314791463TRLO1     XLON 
1633              127.50          08:52:53         00314792934TRLO1     XLON 
1649              127.00          09:37:00         00314827434TRLO1     XLON 
691              127.50          09:37:00         00314827438TRLO1     XLON 
739              127.50          09:37:00         00314827437TRLO1     XLON 
659              127.50          09:37:00         00314827436TRLO1     XLON 
400              127.50          09:37:00         00314827435TRLO1     XLON 
200              128.00          09:39:56         00314831066TRLO1     XLON 
128              128.00          09:39:56         00314831065TRLO1     XLON 
221              128.00          09:39:56         00314831064TRLO1     XLON 
467              128.00          09:39:56         00314831063TRLO1     XLON 
172              128.00          09:40:07         00314831216TRLO1     XLON 
400              128.00          10:02:07         00314845124TRLO1     XLON 
200              129.00          10:19:27         00314845915TRLO1     XLON 
600              129.00          10:41:13         00314847459TRLO1     XLON 
300              129.00          10:41:13         00314847458TRLO1     XLON 
1649              128.50          10:41:13         00314847460TRLO1     XLON 
833              128.00          10:57:19         00314847968TRLO1     XLON 
1667              128.00          10:57:19         00314847967TRLO1     XLON 
675              128.50          10:57:19         00314847973TRLO1     XLON 
161              128.50          10:57:19         00314847972TRLO1     XLON 
690              128.50          10:57:19         00314847971TRLO1     XLON 
156              128.50          10:57:19         00314847970TRLO1     XLON 
300              128.50          10:57:19         00314847969TRLO1     XLON 
100              129.50          11:53:53         00314849801TRLO1     XLON 
216              129.00          11:54:26         00314849823TRLO1     XLON 
629              129.00          11:54:26         00314849822TRLO1     XLON 
624              129.50          11:54:26         00314849827TRLO1     XLON 
654              129.50          11:54:26         00314849826TRLO1     XLON 
400              129.50          11:54:26         00314849825TRLO1     XLON 
200              129.50          11:54:26         00314849824TRLO1     XLON 
845              129.00          12:10:09         00314850214TRLO1     XLON 
844              129.00          12:10:09         00314850213TRLO1     XLON 
844              129.00          12:10:09         00314850212TRLO1     XLON 
844              129.00          12:10:09         00314850211TRLO1     XLON 
300              129.00          12:26:03         00314851127TRLO1     XLON 
710              129.00          12:57:34         00314852474TRLO1     XLON 
500              129.00          12:57:34         00314852473TRLO1     XLON 
500              129.00          13:13:22         00314853532TRLO1     XLON 
400              129.00          13:13:51         00314853555TRLO1     XLON 
500              129.00          13:19:46         00314853796TRLO1     XLON 
500              129.00          13:35:36         00314854725TRLO1     XLON 
500              129.00          14:07:42         00314855983TRLO1     XLON 
843              128.50          14:36:39         00314858072TRLO1     XLON 
842              128.50          14:36:39         00314858071TRLO1     XLON 
843              128.50          14:36:39         00314858070TRLO1     XLON 
1685              128.50          14:36:39         00314858069TRLO1     XLON 
3227              128.00          15:24:27         00314861012TRLO1     XLON 
2502              127.50          15:24:32         00314861017TRLO1     XLON 
664              127.50          15:24:32         00314861016TRLO1     XLON 
3349              127.00          15:24:32         00314861018TRLO1     XLON 
60               127.50          15:24:52         00314861030TRLO1     XLON 
140              127.50          15:25:04         00314861040TRLO1     XLON 
868              127.00          15:26:00         00314861076TRLO1     XLON 
1161              127.00          15:33:59         00314861484TRLO1     XLON 
699              128.00          15:34:00         00314861494TRLO1     XLON 
861              128.00          15:34:00         00314861493TRLO1     XLON 
619              128.00          15:34:00         00314861492TRLO1     XLON 
1248              128.00          15:34:00         00314861491TRLO1     XLON 
1296              128.00          15:34:00         00314861490TRLO1     XLON 
3498              128.00          15:34:00         00314861489TRLO1     XLON 
1461              128.00          15:34:00         00314861488TRLO1     XLON 
675              128.00          15:34:00         00314861487TRLO1     XLON 
399              128.00          15:34:00         00314861486TRLO1     XLON 
855              127.50          15:57:14         00314862684TRLO1     XLON 
2563              127.50          15:57:14         00314862683TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2024 13:20 ET (18:20 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.