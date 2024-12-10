DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 10-Dec-2024 / 18:20 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 10 December 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 10 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 144,170 Highest price paid per share: 129.50p Lowest price paid per share: 127.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 128.0235p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 329,225,777 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (329,225,777) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 128.0235p 144,170

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 787 128.50 08:03:57 00314770651TRLO1 XLON 787 128.50 08:03:57 00314770650TRLO1 XLON 129 128.00 08:33:18 00314784979TRLO1 XLON 500 128.00 08:33:18 00314784978TRLO1 XLON 400 128.00 08:49:31 00314791463TRLO1 XLON 1633 127.50 08:52:53 00314792934TRLO1 XLON 1649 127.00 09:37:00 00314827434TRLO1 XLON 691 127.50 09:37:00 00314827438TRLO1 XLON 739 127.50 09:37:00 00314827437TRLO1 XLON 659 127.50 09:37:00 00314827436TRLO1 XLON 400 127.50 09:37:00 00314827435TRLO1 XLON 200 128.00 09:39:56 00314831066TRLO1 XLON 128 128.00 09:39:56 00314831065TRLO1 XLON 221 128.00 09:39:56 00314831064TRLO1 XLON 467 128.00 09:39:56 00314831063TRLO1 XLON 172 128.00 09:40:07 00314831216TRLO1 XLON 400 128.00 10:02:07 00314845124TRLO1 XLON 200 129.00 10:19:27 00314845915TRLO1 XLON 600 129.00 10:41:13 00314847459TRLO1 XLON 300 129.00 10:41:13 00314847458TRLO1 XLON 1649 128.50 10:41:13 00314847460TRLO1 XLON 833 128.00 10:57:19 00314847968TRLO1 XLON 1667 128.00 10:57:19 00314847967TRLO1 XLON 675 128.50 10:57:19 00314847973TRLO1 XLON 161 128.50 10:57:19 00314847972TRLO1 XLON 690 128.50 10:57:19 00314847971TRLO1 XLON 156 128.50 10:57:19 00314847970TRLO1 XLON 300 128.50 10:57:19 00314847969TRLO1 XLON 100 129.50 11:53:53 00314849801TRLO1 XLON 216 129.00 11:54:26 00314849823TRLO1 XLON 629 129.00 11:54:26 00314849822TRLO1 XLON 624 129.50 11:54:26 00314849827TRLO1 XLON 654 129.50 11:54:26 00314849826TRLO1 XLON 400 129.50 11:54:26 00314849825TRLO1 XLON 200 129.50 11:54:26 00314849824TRLO1 XLON 845 129.00 12:10:09 00314850214TRLO1 XLON 844 129.00 12:10:09 00314850213TRLO1 XLON 844 129.00 12:10:09 00314850212TRLO1 XLON 844 129.00 12:10:09 00314850211TRLO1 XLON 300 129.00 12:26:03 00314851127TRLO1 XLON 710 129.00 12:57:34 00314852474TRLO1 XLON 500 129.00 12:57:34 00314852473TRLO1 XLON 500 129.00 13:13:22 00314853532TRLO1 XLON 400 129.00 13:13:51 00314853555TRLO1 XLON 500 129.00 13:19:46 00314853796TRLO1 XLON 500 129.00 13:35:36 00314854725TRLO1 XLON 500 129.00 14:07:42 00314855983TRLO1 XLON 843 128.50 14:36:39 00314858072TRLO1 XLON 842 128.50 14:36:39 00314858071TRLO1 XLON 843 128.50 14:36:39 00314858070TRLO1 XLON 1685 128.50 14:36:39 00314858069TRLO1 XLON 3227 128.00 15:24:27 00314861012TRLO1 XLON 2502 127.50 15:24:32 00314861017TRLO1 XLON 664 127.50 15:24:32 00314861016TRLO1 XLON 3349 127.00 15:24:32 00314861018TRLO1 XLON 60 127.50 15:24:52 00314861030TRLO1 XLON 140 127.50 15:25:04 00314861040TRLO1 XLON 868 127.00 15:26:00 00314861076TRLO1 XLON 1161 127.00 15:33:59 00314861484TRLO1 XLON 699 128.00 15:34:00 00314861494TRLO1 XLON 861 128.00 15:34:00 00314861493TRLO1 XLON 619 128.00 15:34:00 00314861492TRLO1 XLON 1248 128.00 15:34:00 00314861491TRLO1 XLON 1296 128.00 15:34:00 00314861490TRLO1 XLON 3498 128.00 15:34:00 00314861489TRLO1 XLON 1461 128.00 15:34:00 00314861488TRLO1 XLON 675 128.00 15:34:00 00314861487TRLO1 XLON 399 128.00 15:34:00 00314861486TRLO1 XLON 855 127.50 15:57:14 00314862684TRLO1 XLON 2563 127.50 15:57:14 00314862683TRLO1 XLON

