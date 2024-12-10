DeVeau has served in senior global financial leadership roles across the organization during his 15-year IFF tenure, most recently as SVP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that Michael DeVeau-currently Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations at IFF-has been named the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2025. DeVeau will succeed current CFO and Business Transformation Officer Glenn Richter, whose previously announced planned retirement will take effect at the end of 2024.

"We could not be more pleased than naming Mike as our CFO," said Erik Fyrwald, IFF CEO. "Mike is a trusted, experienced executive at IFF and has been a pivotal leader across our company's global finance functions over the last 15 years. We conducted a thorough evaluation process, and I am proud that we identified the right leader with decades of industry experience and longstanding relationships with the investment community and our global colleagues from within IFF. Mike will be a strong partner as we continue to strengthen IFF's financial foundation and execute our long-term strategy to drive shareholder value creation. I would also like to thank Glenn for his many contributions to IFF and wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement."

"I am honored to assume the CFO role and begin the next chapter of my IFF career," said DeVeau. "Glenn has been a terrific partner who has significantly improved our balance sheet and positioned IFF for financial success, and I am grateful for his support over the past several years. I look forward to working with him during this transition period and alongside Erik, our Board and the rest of our talented global team to build on our strong business momentum."

Since joining IFF in 2009, DeVeau has held multiple senior finance leadership roles across the global organization, including as SVP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations; Divisional CFO, Scent, where he led financial planning, forecasting, analysis, acquisitions and performance management for the company's largest division; and Chief Strategy Officer, where he guided a refreshed corporate strategy focused on long-term profitable growth, portfolio development and transformation. In his current role, DeVeau oversees the company's corporate and divisional financial planning and analysis team, with responsibility for corporate strategy and investor relations. Prior to joining IFF, he served in leadership positions in investor relations, finance and corporate development at PepsiCo. DeVeau began his career as an equity research analyst at Citigroup Investment Research. He holds a bachelor's degree from Fordham University and completed a Global Executive Leadership Program at INSEAD.

DeVeau will continue to be based in New York and remain part of IFF's Executive Leadership Team.

